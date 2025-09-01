Why A Kick Of Heat Might Just Be What Your Wedge Salad Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An icon of American steakhouses since its 1930s inception at New York's Delmonico's Restaurant, it's long been acknowledged that the wedge salad comeback is overdue. A classic wedge salad traditionally consists of a carefully cut wedge of iceberg lettuce, bacon pieces, and blue cheese dressing, but you can amp up the flavor with a kick of heat. Tasting Table spoke to Andrew "Kappy" Kaplan, founder of Culinary Advisors LLC and host of Beyond the Plate Podcast, for expert advice on spicing up your next wedge salad. Per Kaplan, "spice can definitely bring excitement to a traditional creamy and crunchy salad."

A modern wedge salad recipe updates the dressing, herbs, and seasonings for a newer flavor profile. Kaplan mentions that, "there's no single 'best' way" to add heat to your salad, but offers a few options that you can easily try on your own at home. One involves spicing up the dressing. Another introduces spicy, crunchy toppings to vary both the taste and texture. Finally, you can add more flavor to your bacon with a spicy glaze.

Kaplan notes that, "the beauty of a wedge salad is its simplicity" and, to be careful that your addition of spice is, "not too overpowering as to diminish the taste of the crisp iceberg, bacon, and blue cheese." Depending on your tastes, there is a lot of room for more heat and many ways to balance this with the creamy dressing and refreshing lettuce.