Your Wedge Salad Has Never Seen A Seasoning Upgrade Like This Before

There's something about a wedge salad that tastes like a throwback: crisp iceberg, thick blue cheese, a scattering of bacon and tomatoes. But lately, wedge salads have been appearing in trendy new-American spots and chef-driven lunch counters, each iteration more playful than the last. Enter furikake, the Japanese seasoning blend that's about to change your wedge salad forever.

Usually reserved for topping rice, furikake combines roasted seaweed, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and sometimes dried fish or wasabi. The mix of toasted nori, sesame, and seasoning brings a concentrated punch, letting a cook layer more flavor with almost no extra work. Furikake is a friend to fusion, and the wedge salad's old-school appeal gets a jolt from furikake's complexity.

The wedge salad was born in midcentury America, a time when steakhouses and supper clubs wanted a dish that was simple yet showy, served right before the meat and potatoes. A quarter-head of iceberg lettuce gave diners something familiar and crisp, especially when paired with a bold, creamy dressing with a vague, non-threatening European pedigree. The cold, watery crunch of iceberg lets strong flavors pop from atop the salad's towering presentation.