Your Wedge Salad Has Never Seen A Seasoning Upgrade Like This Before
There's something about a wedge salad that tastes like a throwback: crisp iceberg, thick blue cheese, a scattering of bacon and tomatoes. But lately, wedge salads have been appearing in trendy new-American spots and chef-driven lunch counters, each iteration more playful than the last. Enter furikake, the Japanese seasoning blend that's about to change your wedge salad forever.
Usually reserved for topping rice, furikake combines roasted seaweed, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and sometimes dried fish or wasabi. The mix of toasted nori, sesame, and seasoning brings a concentrated punch, letting a cook layer more flavor with almost no extra work. Furikake is a friend to fusion, and the wedge salad's old-school appeal gets a jolt from furikake's complexity.
The wedge salad was born in midcentury America, a time when steakhouses and supper clubs wanted a dish that was simple yet showy, served right before the meat and potatoes. A quarter-head of iceberg lettuce gave diners something familiar and crisp, especially when paired with a bold, creamy dressing with a vague, non-threatening European pedigree. The cold, watery crunch of iceberg lets strong flavors pop from atop the salad's towering presentation.
Wedge over heels for Japanese flavors
Try the seasoning with blue cheese and tomatoes for the classic, savory punch, or go all over the map with vegan tahini ranch dressing and sliced radish. You can even make your own furikake at home by toasting nori sheets, sesame seeds, and a pinch of salt (plus a little sugar if you like), then crumbling it all together. P.S., it's great on popcorn and mac and cheese.
Bringing a Japanese twist to the wedge doesn't have to stop at furikake. You might swap the usual bacon for crispy Spam "lardons," pan-fried until golden and scattered over the salad for a salty, savory crunch. For a creamy element, whisk up a dressing with Kewpie mayo, a touch of miso, or even a hit of yuzu juice for brightness. Try garnishing with sliced scallions, pickled ginger, or even a handful of seasoned rice cracker crumbs for extra texture.
At it's heart, the wedge salad is all about contrasts, cold and creamy, crisp and rich. Let that logic guide your upgrades: Build in unexpected textures, play with salty-oily-umami, and treat the base as an invitation to improvise. Sometimes the most retro dishes are just waiting for someone to see them with fresh eyes, and a different pantry.