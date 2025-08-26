Ree Drummond's Kitchen Decor Tip That Frees Up Cabinet Space And Adds Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A well-stocked kitchen makes your time in that space much more convenient and inviting. However, depending on the size of your kitchen and your definition of essentials, this can sometimes create clutter.

One of the best ways to eliminate overcrowded kitchen cabinets and countertops is by choosing beautiful kitchen counter decorations that are actually useful. In an interview with Southern Living, the Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond explained her seasonal approach to this tip, remarking that, "I love being able to use the pumpkin-shaped pieces as real pots and dishes for making my favorite fall recipes, but the fact that they double as décor when they're not being used makes me so happy."

Drummond's selection of pumpkin-shaped cookware and serving dishes is a gift that keeps on giving. The multipurpose utility of kitchen decor styled for the season will make your home even warmer and more inviting. Rather than keeping themed and festive dishes tucked away in the cabinets, they can be put on display, leaving you more out-of-sight storage space. As long as you choose items that are safe and effective to cook with, your home decor will sparkle with seasonal flair. Try rotating these options to change up the style of your kitchen while still retaining the right amount of functionality.