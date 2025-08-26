Ree Drummond's Kitchen Decor Tip That Frees Up Cabinet Space And Adds Style
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A well-stocked kitchen makes your time in that space much more convenient and inviting. However, depending on the size of your kitchen and your definition of essentials, this can sometimes create clutter.
One of the best ways to eliminate overcrowded kitchen cabinets and countertops is by choosing beautiful kitchen counter decorations that are actually useful. In an interview with Southern Living, the Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond explained her seasonal approach to this tip, remarking that, "I love being able to use the pumpkin-shaped pieces as real pots and dishes for making my favorite fall recipes, but the fact that they double as décor when they're not being used makes me so happy."
Drummond's selection of pumpkin-shaped cookware and serving dishes is a gift that keeps on giving. The multipurpose utility of kitchen decor styled for the season will make your home even warmer and more inviting. Rather than keeping themed and festive dishes tucked away in the cabinets, they can be put on display, leaving you more out-of-sight storage space. As long as you choose items that are safe and effective to cook with, your home decor will sparkle with seasonal flair. Try rotating these options to change up the style of your kitchen while still retaining the right amount of functionality.
Tips for changing your kitchen decor with the seasons
This tip from Ree Drummond makes the most of fall festivities, but it isn't limited to just one time of year. Consider how using a cake stand for countertop organization can be both stylish and functional all year long. When it comes to autumn, pumpkins might be the signature squash of the season, but there is plenty of other inspiration you can draw from to theme your functional kitchen decor between seasons, holidays, foods, and much more.
If Halloween is your favorite holiday, get creative by cooking with a Cast Iron Cauldron and letting this double as a decoration. At the beginning of the year, consider theming your kitchen decor to Valentine's Day with a Heart-Shaped Cast Iron Dutch Oven or pink and red heart-shaped ramekins. Similarly, in the winter, use a Christmas Tree Casserole Dish to bake your go-to soup and stew recipes.
To make even more of your kitchen decor, let your preferred foods lead your choice of functional kitchenware. Get a set of mushroom-shaped bowls for serving recipes bursting with fungi flavor. You can even find a tomato-shaped Lidded Ceramic Tureen to house a luscious roasted tomato soup recipe. Free up your cabinet space by hanging and placing these themed items around your kitchen for the ultimate immersive foodie experience.