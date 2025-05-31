Try This Stylish Countertop Organization Using A Cake Stand

Think of what goods you use the most in the kitchen and let this inform how you turn your cake stands into organizers for them. Most cake stands are fairly heavy duty to hold up under the weight of a dense dessert, but it's important to consider the weight of your kitchen items to ensure proper balance atop the cake stand. For example, if you're using spice containers, try choosing ones of a similar size. This is especially vital for those using a revolving cake stand. Further, if you're setting any containers of liquid on top of the stand, you should opt for ones that have a lid or other method of closure. If you have a cloche style cake stand with a cover, either leave it uncovered or make sure that all of the items you've placed on the tray can comfortably fit beneath it.

This organizational hack does more than just declutter your kitchen counter. It also inspires you to be thoughtful about what you need to keep close at hand. Looking at everything on your countertop, there are likely some gadgets, tools, and ingredients you could stand to put away while making room on your cake stand for just the essentials. For the most stylish look and feel, coordinate your cake stand with your other appliances by color or aesthetic for a more cohesive appearance on your kitchen counter.