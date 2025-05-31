Try This Stylish Countertop Organization Using A Cake Stand
Any home chef knows the joys of a well-stocked kitchen. Having an overflowing pantry and a cluttered countertop is simply one of the headaches that comes along with this joy. If you've been looking for the right organization hack to create more kitchen countertop space, try thinking along the lines of a dessert motif. Grab your favorite cake stand and repurpose it to have smaller countertop items close at hand. The large, round surface area is ideal for keeping by your sink to hold hand soap, dishwashing liquid, and even a candle, or near your prep area to rest seasoning and oil containers on top of it.
There are plenty of ways to use a cake stand for a beautiful presentation and, when your stand isn't displaying a decadent dessert, it can effectively double as a holder for your kitchen counter necessities. Make use of a revolving cake stand for even more accessibility. Depending on your organizational needs, you can even use multiple cake stands of varying sizes to group together similar kitchen items to arrange everything within arm's reach.
Making the most of this sweet organizational hack
Think of what goods you use the most in the kitchen and let this inform how you turn your cake stands into organizers for them. Most cake stands are fairly heavy duty to hold up under the weight of a dense dessert, but it's important to consider the weight of your kitchen items to ensure proper balance atop the cake stand. For example, if you're using spice containers, try choosing ones of a similar size. This is especially vital for those using a revolving cake stand. Further, if you're setting any containers of liquid on top of the stand, you should opt for ones that have a lid or other method of closure. If you have a cloche style cake stand with a cover, either leave it uncovered or make sure that all of the items you've placed on the tray can comfortably fit beneath it.
This organizational hack does more than just declutter your kitchen counter. It also inspires you to be thoughtful about what you need to keep close at hand. Looking at everything on your countertop, there are likely some gadgets, tools, and ingredients you could stand to put away while making room on your cake stand for just the essentials. For the most stylish look and feel, coordinate your cake stand with your other appliances by color or aesthetic for a more cohesive appearance on your kitchen counter.