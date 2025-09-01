The Whole Foods 365 Coffee We're Never Buying Again

Customer reviews of the Whole Foods 365 Pleasant Morning Buzz coffee on Amazon skew mostly positive. However, there are also plenty of complaints, with one user writing, "It smelled wonderful being ground and while it brewed. However, the coffee had a strong metallic taste and also was more acidic than expected." Many reviewers even thought the aroma was bitter too, as well as "super burnt, and off-smelling." As one chided, "I guess the reason it's called Morning Buzz is because that awful smell inside of the bag will definitely wake you up." Others cried false advertisement since they expected a brighter, more acidic, and sweeter flavor of medium roast only to be assaulted by the bitterness of a dark roast.

If you're looking for the balanced, mellow sweetness of a medium roast, we ranked the 365 Organic Caramel Guatemalan in third place. For a medium-dark roast that delivers the best of both roasting types, Pacific Rim was our absolute favorite of the seven 365 brand coffees we tasted. Already have a bag of Pleasant Morning buzz beans in your pantry? Try masking the bitterness with a pour of some creamy oat milk, for which we ranked Whole Foods' 365 brand above average. If you're looking for a breakfast food to accompany your morning cup of joe, we also ranked 365 organic homestyle waffles as our favorite frozen waffle brand.