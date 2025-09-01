This Classic American Dessert Actually Started As A Poor Man's Treat In 11th Century England

The humble beginnings of this dish gave way within a few centuries to an offshoot recipe that will sound much more familiar to modern diners. In the 13th century, ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter began to make their way into the dish, giving it the custardy texture that is now the norm. This new dish ditched the "poor man" moniker and was dubbed "bread and butter pudding." Over time, the buttery part of the name was largely deemed superfluous, and it was shortened to just "bread pudding."

Bread pudding was and is popular throughout the British Isles and Europe and traveled to the New World in the recipe books of colonists. But this concept is not unique to European kitchens. In fact, cultures all over the world have their own recipes for bread-pudding-like desserts, which may all have been developed independently. If we look at the Egyptian national dessert, om ali, for example, we see that it was first developed in the 13th century, right about the same time that bread and butter pudding was coming into fashion. Om ali is slightly different, being made with ingredients like pastry, coconut, spices like cinnamon and cardamom, nuts, and dried fruits, but the concept is very similar: something bready cooked with rich liquids, spices, and sweeteners.

Surely there has been some cross-cultural influence in the spread of bread pudding around the world, but such food stories are always difficult to verify. It could be that bread pudding only spread to places like Peru, Pakistan, and Turkey in the minds of travelers and traders, but it is equally easy to believe that many cooks may have independently stumbled upon this sweetest way to use up stale bread.