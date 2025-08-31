6 Ikea Kitchen Products To Avoid Buying, According To Reddit

Many of us get lured into IKEA with a promise of flatpacks and Swedish meatballs and end up leaving with kitchenware we didn't know we needed. As it turns out, some of those items are better to avoid buying. All those model kitchen displays give you the illusion that, if you just have these accessories, your kitchen will be complete. And so the stacks of cheap kitchen goods beckon.

While there are plenty of great products at IKEA that you'll be happy having in your kitchen (including IKEA kitchen cabinets), there are other items that you'll wish you had left behind. We went to Reddit to find out exactly which ones have the most complaints from customers. The problems range from mild and fixable issues, to products that may fail completely or ruin your other kitchenwares. Plus, there are a few items that may not work for the purpose you intend, as well as a couple of products that have changed for the worse over the years.

So, if you see a favorite standby here and think Redditors don't know what they're talking about, you might want to read a bit to find out what might have changed. For the most part, we think you'll be happy with the items you get for your kitchen from IKEA, but these six products have problems that are difficult to ignore — and might make you decide on a different kitchen solution altogether.