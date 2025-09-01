Duff Goldman Wants You To Save Your Leftover Mashed Potatoes. Here's Why

After spending hours making a cake for a special occasion, it's heartbreaking when you finally cut that first slice and it crumbles into pieces. A dry, crumbly cake is often the result of common baking mistakes like overbaking or not using enough butter, oil, or other fats. If you have tried a ton of recipe upgrades to make your cake more moist and rich and still haven't found one that works for you, we have a trick you probably haven't ever heard of: using leftover mashed potatoes. According to executive chef and "Ace of Cakes" alum Duff Goldman, mashed potatoes could be the key to a firm, moist, and dense cake.

In an interview with the Food Network, Duff says, "Root vegetables, especially potatoes and carrots, hold moisture really, really well," making them a great addition to a box cake mix or made-from-scratch cake that is in danger of being too dry. The best potatoes to use are Russet potatoes, as they are high in starch and can help the other ingredients in your cake bind together more effectively. This means your cake will have a better structure and a finer crumb. If your mashed potatoes don't contain dairy, they are also a great dairy-free substitute for other creamy secret cake ingredients like mayonnaise, sour cream, and yogurt.