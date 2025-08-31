17 Vintage Lunchboxes That Are Worth A Lot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Lunchboxes have evolved considerably over the years. Companies began making tin lunchboxes with wire handles for blue-collar workers in the late 1800s. And though Disney's Mickey Mouse lunchbox technically has it beat by 15 years, Aladdin Industries is often credited for having introduced the first pictorial lunchbox for kids. Featuring Hopalong Cassidy, a fictional cowboy hero popular during the early to mid-1900s, it was an earlier style of a square-shaped lunchbox with a single clasp and handle that included a thermos. The company initially sold just 50,000 units in 1950, but by the end of that year, sales grew to 600,000.
In the years that followed, metal lunchboxes became common among people of all ages, with the pictorial ones especially popular among children. These nostalgic time capsules served as promotional canvases for superheroes like Batman and Superman, television stars like Flipper the Dolphin, and classic films like "Star Wars" and "Popeye." The artwork on these antique treasures is as timeless as any on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris. That's why collectors are willing to spend a lot of cash to acquire them. Here are over a dozen vintage lunchboxes that are worth a lot today.
Mickey Mouse (1935)
Allen Woodall, the owner of The Lunch Box Museum located in Columbus, Georgia, calls this "the holy grail" of lunchboxes, per History. Released in 1935 and originally referred to as a metal lunch "kit" rather than "box," it was the first to feature a licensed cartoon character marketed to children. Disney's titular mascot, Mickey Mouse, along with others from the 1928 "Steamboat Willie" film, romp around a colorful backdrop of bushes, butterflies, and birds. It, along with the aforementioned Hopalong Cassidy lunchbox, helped make pictorial lunchboxes popular.
This Depression-era lunchbox was made by the tin toy manufacturer Geuder, Paeschke & Frey, and was the oval-shaped variation used by blue-collar workers, similar to a picnic basket, with wire handles that secured the lid. They were considered expensive for the average American, despite only costing 10 to 20 cents at the time. Today, the appraisal value can range from $700 to $2,000. However, it's far from the most popular Mickey Mouse and friends lunchbox. In 1961, Aladdin Industries released what's considered the highest-selling lunchbox in history. It resembles a school bus, with Disney characters climbing aboard, and sold more than 9 million units.
Superman (1954)
Superman arrived on Earth from the planet Krypton in 1938 and has graced countless lunchboxes in the decades since. One released in 1954, created by Landers, Frary & Clark, which has Superman battling a giant robot, is valued above the rest. In fact, it's considered the most valuable lunchbox ever. In 2010, one sold for $11,865 at Philip Weiss Auctions, and by 2023, it was said to be worth upwards of $15,000, depending on the condition. Its appraisal value has only continued to increase over time, as another auction website later listed a mint-condition one for $16,500.
Without a doubt, this Superman lunchbox is arguably the real holy grail for collectors. It's the find that you'll want to put behind a glass case, far away from everything your mom used to pack in your lunchbox.
The Jetsons (1963)
The 1963 pictorial lunchbox featuring "The Jetsons" invites fans into the home of George, Jane, Judy, and Elroy, along with Rosie the Household Robot and Astro the Dog. It also showcases a view of the surrounding cityscape, dotted with flying cars and star clusters. It has a dome lid with two clasps and a handle, and it also includes a thermos with artwork of the Jetson family riding inside their flying car. Interestingly, it isn't an electric lunchbox, despite its futuristic theme and the technology having existed since the Great Depression.
Created by Aladdin Industries, this TV show lunchbox is one of the rarest, most valuable ever released, with an appraisal value of almost $3,000 nowadays. That's for a used one in pretty good condition with the thermos included; however, mint condition could probably go for much more. Back in 2019, on an episode of the History channel's "Pawn Stars," a customer appraised one with minor dents and without the thermos, and it was valued at just $450. With the thermos, the auctioneer said that it would've been worth $700. If it had been in mint condition, that price could have gone up to around $1,650. So, it appears that the value has already risen considerably in the short amount of time since.
The Muppets (1979)
The full lineup from Jim Henson's "The Muppet Show" — Kermit, Fozzie, Miss Piggy, Rowlf, Gonzo, Scooter, and friends — appear on this 1979 lunchbox. As one of several released during the late 1970s, it's part of a successful string of Muppets-inspired lunchboxes that are now collectors' items. Manufactured by King-Seeley Thermos, the boxes were the square-shaped kind with one plastic clasp and a carrying handle. Of the bunch, this particular one can sell for up to $300 today, which is considerably more than the others. It includes a yellow thermos with artwork of Kermit eating a sandwich from a miniature version of the lunchbox, with the option of three back designs featuring Kermit, Fozzie, or Animal.
King-Seeley Thermos and other manufacturers shifted to plastic during the '80s following complaints from mothers in Florida, who said that kids were using them as weapons. "I think a kid's jaw got broken," a lunchbox collector named Joseph T. Shuler recalled of one reported incident to NorthJersey.com decades later. However, most consider the high cost of production to be the real reason. Still, the plastic Muppet lunchboxes would become collectors' items, as well.
Zorro (1958 and 1966)
Before Batman, Zorro was the masked vigilante everyone loved. Introduced in 1919 by writer Johnston McCulley, the story follows the adventures of Don Diego de la Vega as he becomes Zorro to protect the innocent with his famed sword skills. In 1958, Aladdin Industries released a black lunchbox with artwork from the '"Zorro" television show, which was produced by Disney and aired on ABC during the late '50s. With the titular hero atop a horse with a sunset backdrop on one side of the lunchbox, Zorro is seen whipping a sword from a foe's hand on the other. 1966 saw the release of a reissued red version of this lunchbox design.
Both versions of this lunchbox have a thermos with different artwork. The black lunchbox's thermos depicts Zorro facing off against villains; and on the red, he rides his trusty horse, Tornado, across Spanish-colonized California. Today, a pre-owned 1966 lunchbox can be found on eBay for around $225. That said, a pre-owned 1958 lunchbox goes for a bit more at around $350.
Star Wars (1977)
"Star Wars: A New Hope" took America by storm in 1977. It was a massive success, making over $300 million at the box office worldwide on a budget of just $11 million. A lunchbox made by King-Seeley Thermos is among the first-ever "Star Wars" merchandise items. It was released with the film, with one side featuring Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan, and C-3PO in a landspeeder surrounded by Stormtroopers, and a TIE Fighter shooting at an X-Wing in space on the other. The thermos artwork showcases C-3PO and R2-D2 above the movie title, and the tops came in a variety of colors, including red, blue, and yellow.
It's safe to assume that, for kids at the time, there was no cooler container to pack lunch in. Today, this coveted collector's item can be found on eBay for upwards of $12,000, and that's in a worn, pre-owned condition. To be fair, there are some in better condition at a lower price, though they still cost hundreds.
The Lone Ranger (1954)
The Lone Ranger character was another popular masked vigilante introduced during the 1930s. He was created by George W. Trendle and Fran Striker, the producer and writer behind "The Green Hornet," which boasted a hugely successful duo of masked heroes. Before becoming an iconic American character, appearing on television and in movies, "The Lone Ranger" began as a radio show that aired in Detroit, Michigan. Lots of Lone Ranger-themed lunchboxes have been released over the years, but collectors obsess over one from 1954 the most.
ADCO Liberty made this coveted lunchbox, which has red trimming surrounding the Lone Ranger as he races across plains on his horse, Silver, while saying his catchphrase, "Hi-Yo, Silver!" There are two versions from the lunchbox's original release, one with a red band on the sides, and the other (rarer) version with a blue band. One of these Lone Ranger lunchboxes can go for $1,500 on eBay, to give an example of how much money these rare antiques can fetch. Fortunately, if you'd like to get your hands on this slice of American history, some sellers offer reproductions of the original for cheap.
Star Trek (1968)
"Star Trek" predates "Star Wars" by over 10 years and had released a pictorial lunchbox as early as 1968. Also manufactured by Aladdin Industries, the dome-style box features the USS Enterprise venturing across a starry backdrop on one side, with characters depicted on either end, and Captain Kirk and Spock on the opposite side. Out of the many "Star Trek"-themed lunchboxes created over the years, it's the crown jewel, valued in the hundreds or more.
One with noticeable bumps, dings, and scuffs is going for $525 at gallery and appraisal shop Ithaca Vintage, as of this writing. Meanwhile, eBay sellers have auctioned them off for more than $1,000 — and oddly enough, they aren't in much better condition. Trekkies are known to be ravenous fans, so someone will surely buy them. Interested in more "Star Trek" merchandise history? Check out these vintage McDonald's Happy Meal boxes.
Batman and Robin (1966)
Like Tom and Jerry, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, and others, Batman and Robin are an iconic duo. Their 1966 lunchbox, produced by Aladdin Industries, features the Caped Crusader swing-kicking a baddie while the Boy Wonder stands ready. Behind them, interestingly enough, sits what appears to be the 1950s Batmobile with its single large wing protruding from the rear, rather than the iconic 1960s Adam West one designed by George Barris. Around the ends, the dynamic duo concoct a strategy to thwart the Penguin's evil plans, and on the other side, Batman helps Robin rescue a baby from a burning building.
The illustrations were inspired by the comic strip that ran from 1966-1973, instead of the television show. While it isn't as highly regarded by collectors as the 1954 Superman lunchbox and typically goes for the low hundreds, we found one eBay seller offering it for $15,000.
Flipper (1967)
"Flipper" is a show about a family's pet dolphin that aired between 1964-1967. Although the alleged conditions of the show and treatment of the five dolphins who played Flipper would later come under scrutiny, it was very popular at the time, spawning loads of themed products, including a 1967 lunchbox. On one panel, there's artwork of the aquatic hero swimming beside the other protagonists — park ranger Porter Ricks and his sons, Sandy and Bud — and on the opposite, they all swim together, tossing a beach ball.
The thermos included has a red top and the same artwork as one of the aforementioned lunchbox sides. Controversy notwithstanding, "Flipper" still has a loyal following that scours auction websites for deals on collectibles. For example, eBay sellers charge around $300 for this lunchbox.
Orbit (1963)
The space race between America and the Soviet Union was a focal point of the 1960s, as the two countries sought to prove their technological superiority. In the U.S., excitement surrounding the race made space travel a popular theme for lunchbox artwork. A super rare one called Orbit, made by King-Seeley Thermos in 1963 (six years after Russia's Sputnik satellite kicked off the race), has an appraisal value out of this world. For one in decent condition, you'll have to pay anywhere from $600 to over $900.
Using a cutaway art style, one side depicts the various layers of the Friendship 7 manned spacecraft module with astronaut John Glenn inside. The other shows the famed Atlas rocket stationed at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The Orbit lunchboxes are rare thanks to National Geographic sending the company a cease-and-desist letter for using images it owned.
Popeye (1980)
Not to be confused with Popeyes chicken, Popeye is a hero whose favorite food is green and comes in a can. Though he'd existed since 1929, the 1980 live-action "Popeye" film, featuring the late Robin Williams as the lead and Shelley Duvall as his love interest, Olive Oyl, coincided with the release of one of the most highly coveted Popeye-themed merch items: the 1980 Popeye lunchbox. Yellow with a red trim, it features an illustration of Popeye arm wrestling his arch-nemesis, Brutus, while Olive Oyl and Wimpy watch and Swee'Pea sneaks him spinach. On the opposite panel, the two are visibly bruised from fighting over Olive Oyl.
Additional characters populate the sides, along with more humorous fighting, making it a colorful and fun collector's item. This Popeye lunchbox is another Aladdin Industries product, and while it doesn't fetch the price others on this list do, it still isn't cheap. A quick search pulled up prices ranging from around $90 to $125.
Lost In Space (1967)
Another show from the '60s inspired by space travel is "Lost In Space." The long-running sci-fi series lasted from 1965-1993, following the Robinson family as they attempt to find their way back home. "Lost In Space" has produced countless collectibles throughout the years, one of the highlights being a 1967 lunchbox. On the vintage dome-shaped box, the Robinsons ride their Chariot land vehicle across a lunar landscape under the stars. The colorful terrain continues around the exterior, where on the other side, Dr. Zackary Smith rescues Will and Judy Robinson from alien tentacles.
Scenes like these were the perfect escape for kids with big imaginations. That's why it's no surprise that collectors are willing to shell out hundreds for them, like a more recent eBay listing for $750.
Barbie (1962)
Ruth Handler and the Mattel Corporation introduced Barbie to the world in 1959. Besides having sold over a billion dolls, the expansive world of Barbie products is a collector's utopia. The 1962 Barbie lunch kit made by the American Thermos Bottle Company is one of many gems. Unlike others on this list, it was made of black, liquid-resistant vinyl. On it, a ponytailed Barbie dons colorful outfits for different occasions, beside a larger illustration of her profile. Another unique characteristic of this style of lunchbox is that there are no images on the backside, and it seals with a single button attached to a flap.
You can find this Barbie lunchbox and thermos set on auction websites for $250 on the low end and for around $400 on the higher end, unless you don't mind a few scuffs and scrapes. In which case, sellers often offer it for less than $200.
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
When "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" arrived in theaters in 1982, Americans were introduced to what would become one of the most famous aliens in cinematic history. The film went on to be nominated in nine Academy Award categories and spawned a slew of classic E.T.-themed merchandise. One particular lunchbox that coincided with the film's release illustrates the iconic scene where E.T. and Elliott (played by Henry Thomas) produce a glow by touching their fingertips together. Above them is a star-filled night sky, where E.T.'s spaceship hovers.
Other memorable scenes decorate the sides, like Elliott, his sister, and friends witnessing E.T. levitate balls, a young Drew Barrymore hiding E.T. amongst her stuffed animals, and another where she kisses E.T. on the nose before the alien finally departs Earth. That said, the best feature is on the opposite side, where the legendary flying bike scene is depicted. The pricier listings on eBay offer it for $200 to almost $400.
Gremlins (1984)
At one point in time, the cuteness level of Gizmo from the "Gremlins" film series was unmatched. The furry protagonist — or, its given species name, mogwai — first captured the hearts of movie-goers in 1984. And similar to "The Mandalorian's" Grogu character (aka Baby Yoda), Gizmo quickly gained a cult following, which intensified over the course of movie sequels and other media. A white lunchbox with red trim was launched to promote the film, with an illustration of Gizmo beside the container he was found in, joined by the main protagonist, Billy Peltzer, carrying a smaller Gizmo in his backpack.
The reverse side depicts the famous scene from the film in which Gizmo rides a toy sports car to escape the Gremlins. Luckily for collectors, this item is more affordable than many others and typically can be found for less than $200. Since we're on the subject of vintage food containers, here's a fun movie fact about the mogwai species: They love fried chicken.
The Archies (1969)
The famous comic strip character Archie was created by John L. Goldwater in 1941 as a symbol of the square, everyday man, rather than a powered-up hero like Superman, as Goldwater himself told The New York Times back in 1973. The character's humble nature has made him relatable to people of all ages, which has helped Archie Comics become one of America's longest-running comic book brands. The brand spawned several titles, including "Betty and Veronica," "Sabrina the Teen-Age Witch," and "The Archies," which features a fictional band of the same name consisting of characters from the main "Archie" comic.
The Archies were so huge that they won the top spot on Billboard's Year-End Countdown in 1969 for their song "Sugar, Sugar." It would be the first time a fictional band reached No. 1 on the charts. The Archies' lunchbox features the full band playing a jamming tune while Jughead's dog, Hot Dog, watches. On the flip side, Archie, Betty, and Veronica race a car tailed by other characters. Also originally released in 1969, it's a white-colored lunchbox with red trimming, and these days, it has an appraisal value of between $300 to over $700.