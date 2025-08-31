17 Vintage Lunchboxes That Are Worth A Lot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lunchboxes have evolved considerably over the years. Companies began making tin lunchboxes with wire handles for blue-collar workers in the late 1800s. And though Disney's Mickey Mouse lunchbox technically has it beat by 15 years, Aladdin Industries is often credited for having introduced the first pictorial lunchbox for kids. Featuring Hopalong Cassidy, a fictional cowboy hero popular during the early to mid-1900s, it was an earlier style of a square-shaped lunchbox with a single clasp and handle that included a thermos. The company initially sold just 50,000 units in 1950, but by the end of that year, sales grew to 600,000.

In the years that followed, metal lunchboxes became common among people of all ages, with the pictorial ones especially popular among children. These nostalgic time capsules served as promotional canvases for superheroes like Batman and Superman, television stars like Flipper the Dolphin, and classic films like "Star Wars" and "Popeye." The artwork on these antique treasures is as timeless as any on display at the Louvre Museum in Paris. That's why collectors are willing to spend a lot of cash to acquire them. Here are over a dozen vintage lunchboxes that are worth a lot today.