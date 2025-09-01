This Common Appliance Could Be Ruining Your Food's Flavor

A slow cooker is quite possibly one of the best investments you could make for your kitchen. It's one appliance that can cook anything from a hearty leg of lamb to a spice-laced dish of Carne Picada at the touch of a button. But slow cookers aren't perfect. If you aren't careful with how you use them, believe it or not, these wonders of the modern kitchen can actually ruin your food instead.

Compared to the same dish cooked on the stovetop or in an oven, food from a slow cooker can sometimes taste bland and dull (some people call this the "slow cooker flavor"). Well, your taste buds aren't tricking you — slow-cooking actually mutes flavor. In the slow cooker, steam coming off the food gathers on the lid, then drips back down. This closed circle means your food essentially stews in its own juices with almost zero evaporation throughout the entire process.

That doesn't mean you have to kiss your slow cooker goodbye and leave it to gather dust in the attic. While food certainly can get bland, there are a couple of things you can do to make your slow-cooked meal taste less ... well, slow-cooked.