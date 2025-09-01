The Household-Name Brand Responsible For Making Tea Affordable

Looking at the shelves and shelves of affordable tea bags in the grocery store that we all take for granted, it's hard to imagine a time when a cup was a luxury. While tea isn't America's most popular beverage ( coffee and soft drinks are more widely consumed), the rest of the world drinks quite a lot of it. And, while it's not as popular as in the rest of the world, tea is quite affordable in the U.S., with dozens of tea brands available at prices many wouldn't think twice about. But the affordable cost of tea didn't come about by accident. Outside of Asia, tea was once the exclusive domain of the middle and upper classes. The main company that helped turn tea from a luxury to a staple is still one of the biggest today: Lipton.

Lipton teas took its name from its founder, Thomas Lipton. Born in Scotland and the son of a grocer, Lipton got his start in the family business. After working various odd jobs in the U.S., he returned to his hometown of Glasgow in 1870 and opened a shop. Using knowledge and tricks he had picked up in the American business community, including advertising, Lipton's shops were a major success and expanded throughout Britain. But as someone who sold tea, he saw a bigger opportunity in making the desirable drink available to the large working class community that still couldn't afford it.