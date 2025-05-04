How Much Tea Americans Drink Compared To The Rest Of The World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lao Tzu famously called tea "the elixir of life." If that's true then, happily, it's never been easier for foodies in the U.S. to get their daily dose of life-elixir, with countless types of tea flavors widely available on the market and the rise of tea-based drinks at coffee-giant Starbucks. In fact, tea is the most consumed beverage worldwide outside of water. Still, a look at the figures reveals that Americans are still downing far less compared to the rest of the world.

According to a study by World Population Review, the U.S. isn't even in the top five countries for tea consumption per capita. As of 2025, the Big Five are Sri Lanka, Argentina, Turkey, Paraguay, and Vietnam. At the top of the global leaderboard, tea-lovers in Sri Lanka put away a whopping 48 kilograms of tea per person. Further down in the rankings, Chinese tea drinkers consumed an estimated 10.2 kilograms per person, and India drank 4.19 kilograms. Japan, which is home to countless pillar tea types, accounts for 2.82 kilograms of tea per person per year. Ireland, the U.K., and Russia also ranked highly for global tea consumption. The U.S. — much, much further down the rankings — contributed just 0.486 kilograms of tea per person. However, to get a better understanding of what these figures mean, it's worth exploring how much exactly one kilogram of tea is.