This Straightforward Step Keeps Martha Stewart's Vegetable Garden Looking Its Best

While the name Martha Stewart may conjure up images of a perfectly poised and polished hostess with the mostest, don't get it twisted — the homemaking icon certainly isn't afraid to get her hands dirty, especially when it comes to her garden. Stewart famously enjoys eating home-grown produce, which she cultivates on the grounds of her 153-acre farmhouse in Katonah, New York. And with a range of gardening shows, segments, books, and even a line of gardening tools under her belt, you can trust that she knows a thing or two about working the land.

Alas, even someone with a thumb as green as Stewart's can run into poor performers from time to time. But rather than coddling the crops that just won't take, Stewart and her team of gardeners take a rather straightforward approach: They simply give undesirable plants the boot. "With a garden this large, it's important to check it every day and keep up with its care," Stewart explained in an Instagram post regarding the growth of her summer produce. She continued, "My gardeners and I have been spending a lot of time in this large half-acre space. We always check on what's doing well and remove what is not and then replant when needed."

The result? "All the vegetables look fantastic," she shared, adding that her tomatoes are well-supported, her eggplants are tender, and that there are lots of peppers sweet and hot peppers to go around.