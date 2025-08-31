The Pantry Staple That'll Keep Your Kitchen Towels Smelling Fresh

Baking soda does more than just deodorize — it also helps towels stay soft and absorbent. Baking soda is an alkaline substance that can help to balance the pH of your wash cycle, remove odors, loosen detergent buildup, and restore your towels' fluffiness. It's also a powerful non-toxic cleaning agent, and there are so many genius ways to clean your kitchen with baking soda.

Give your kitchen towels an extra boost by incorporating vinegar, another eco-friendly kitchen staple. Regular detergents can leave behind residue that makes fibers stiff or less effective at drying. For this trick, avoid using laundry detergent altogether. Skip fabric softeners too, which can irritate skin and actually make towels less absorbent over time. Instead, add a cup of distilled white vinegar into the washing machine, then run a hot water cycle. Once it's complete, start another hot water cycle, this time with a half-cup of baking soda sprinkled onto the towels.

Another tip is to avoid overloading your washing machine — in fact, it's good practice to wash your kitchen towels separately to give them a thorough clean. After washing, make sure to dry them fully, either in the sun (which adds a natural layer of freshness) or on a high dryer setting. With this simple routine, you'll keep your kitchen towels smelling clean, feeling soft, and ready to tackle any mess that comes your way.