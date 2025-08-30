The Secret Ingredient You Can Find In Chips And Cleaning Products

When you reach for a packet of chips, you're not expecting health food, but it might surprise you to know just what goes into your snacks. Beyond the vibrant colors and artificial flavors, chip brands often use additives to extend the shelf life of their products.

One of these is sodium bisulfite, also known as sodium hydrogen sulfite or E222. When a small amount is added to packaged potato chips, it prevents the potatoes from browning and inhibits the growth of bacteria that can lead to spoilage. It serves the same purpose with instant mashed potatoes and packaged shrimp. What's slightly alarming is that sodium bisulfite is also used in household cleaning products. In larger quantities, it's an active ingredient in dish soap, laundry detergent, and stain removers.

Sodium bisulfite is approved for use in food in both the U.S. and the EU, but this doesn't mean that there are no hidden dangers. Sulfites in general can trigger asthma attacks and anaphylactic reactions even at low doses. As such, their use has been banned on fresh fruits and vegetables in the U.S. If you have asthma or any sensitivity to sulfites, look for preservative-free options, such as these healthy chips.