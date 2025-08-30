The Secret Ingredient You Can Find In Chips And Cleaning Products
When you reach for a packet of chips, you're not expecting health food, but it might surprise you to know just what goes into your snacks. Beyond the vibrant colors and artificial flavors, chip brands often use additives to extend the shelf life of their products.
One of these is sodium bisulfite, also known as sodium hydrogen sulfite or E222. When a small amount is added to packaged potato chips, it prevents the potatoes from browning and inhibits the growth of bacteria that can lead to spoilage. It serves the same purpose with instant mashed potatoes and packaged shrimp. What's slightly alarming is that sodium bisulfite is also used in household cleaning products. In larger quantities, it's an active ingredient in dish soap, laundry detergent, and stain removers.
Sodium bisulfite is approved for use in food in both the U.S. and the EU, but this doesn't mean that there are no hidden dangers. Sulfites in general can trigger asthma attacks and anaphylactic reactions even at low doses. As such, their use has been banned on fresh fruits and vegetables in the U.S. If you have asthma or any sensitivity to sulfites, look for preservative-free options, such as these healthy chips.
Do your favorite chips contain sodium bisulfite?
The good news for anyone sensitive to sodium bisulfite is that it's not as commonly used as other preservatives. The most popular brands of fried and baked potato chips are free of the additive, but it pays to read the label for other sulfites or potential allergens. Ingredients will also vary from flavor to flavor of the same brand.
Best sellers Lays, Pringles, and Ruffles rely on more natural preservatives such as salt and citric acid, while Takis often contain the preservative TBHQ (tertiary butylhydroquinone), a food additive that's raised some concerns.
In the U.S., it's the smaller brands of potato chips that tend to use sodium bisulfite. Conn's Green Onion uses the preservative, but the brand's other flavors do not. The Andy Capp brand uses it in its Hot Fries, BBQ Fries, and Steak and White Cheddar Fries. Sodium bisulfite is also used in some varieties of sriracha sauce, so it ends up in sriracha-flavored potato chips from brands including Pop! Gourmet Kettle Chips and Ballreich's Sriracha Potato Chips.