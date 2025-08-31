Julia Child's Favorite Dry Vermouth Came From An Iconic Brand

You may not think about dry vermouth brands much, but if a famous lover of vermouth-heavy upside-down martinis like Julia Child had a favorite, it's worth knowing about. The upside-down martini, Child's iconic favorite cocktail, is a true inversion of what most people with strong opinions want from the drink. Martini fans will quibble over just how dry the cocktail should be, some argue that a 5:1 ratio of liquor to vermouth is the best, others claim 10:1 is ideal. The upside-down martini simply says, "let's make this refreshing," and goes with a 5:1 ratio of vermouth to gin (usually preferred over vodka in this drink). It's less James Bond and more kicking up your feet on the beach. With a vermouth-forward martini it's worth grabbing the best vermouth, and Child's preferred brand was Noilly Prat.

There are several iconic vermouths — Dolin or Martini & Rossi come to mind — but Noilly Prat can lay claim as the original dry vermouth. Noilly Prat is named after its founder, the Frenchman Joseph Noilly. He was a grocer who sold spirits, and in 1813 created the first recipe for dry white vermouth. The red sweet vermouth predated other styles of vermouth by several decades after being invented in Italy, but Noilly used local French grapes and a unique aging process to create the straw-colored, less sweet version that would go on to be known as "French" vermouth.