This Mashed Potato Secret Will Elevate Your Shepherd's Pie

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shepherd's pie is a hearty comfort food, pub staple, and dish you should try making at home during the colder months (we've even got a shepherd's pie recipe for you to try). Mashed potatoes are as important to a shepherd's pie as the savory, meaty filling, and the goal is to create a mashed potato topping that's sturdy, decadent, and fluffy all at once. The secret to the best mashed potato layer, however, lies not in additional ingredients, but in how you incorporate the dairy into the spuds.

Warming your dairy ingredients — consisting of cream, milk, butter, or a combination of all three — is essential for achieving a light, pillowy texture. Hot potatoes will absorb hot liquid more readily than cold liquid. If you try to mash in cold milk and cold sticks of butter, the melting and absorption will take extra time. This means more mashing, which is like overworking bread dough — your finished product will likely have a heavy, glue-like consistency.

In an exclusive chat with Chowhound, James Sawyer, executive chef at Ri Ra Irish Pub in Las Vegas, advised home chefs to "heat the milk and butter together until the butter has melted and the milk is hot but not boiling" before working the mixture into the potatoes. This will save you the extra elbow grease of mashing in cold dairy, elevating the final texture of the mashed potato topping and your shepherd's pie.