Use Ina Garten's Tried And True Method For The Perfect Mashed Potatoes Every Time

Everyone who cooks has a technique for making the best mashed potatoes. There are so many tips and tricks, in fact, that we put together a list of 13 hacks for making mashed potatoes, which just scratches the surface. But, let's be real — well-cooked, fluffy potatoes and rich butter are always going to be pretty darn good together, unless you make a real rookie mistake. To elevate the spuds, however, we suggest turning to the pros. And who better than Ina Garten? The Barefoot Contessa has taught us that sometimes "store-bought is fine," and has helped many Americans gain confidence in the kitchen with her effortlessly fabulous recipes. So, yes, we trust Garten when it comes to her method of making mashed potatoes.

Ina Garten's mashed potato recipe differs from others in a few important ways. Firstly, she uses a food mill to mash her soft, boiled potatoes for a smooth, fine, and even texture. Secondly, she heats the milk and butter before adding it to the just-milled potatoes for easy mixing. Finally, Garten adds buttermilk, an ingredient that you should be using in your mashed potatoes for extra creaminess and a deeper flavor.

The Food Network Queen has a tip for keeping mash warm, too. She swears by placing the bowl of potatoes over a pot of gently simmering water and stirring as needed for up to 30 minutes. This super simple hack truly makes serving big, family-style meals much easier, as timing is often the trickiest part of the process.