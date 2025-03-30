8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Shepherd's Pie

Mashed potatoes are the crowning glory of a perfect shepherd's pie. They should be smooth and creamy, a delicious contrast to the lamb and vegetable filling. When the shepherd's pie is baked, the potatoes should crisp and turn a gorgeous golden brown color. The goal is potatoes that are soft enough to spread evenly over the surface of the meaty filling, but sturdy enough to hold their shape when cooked. One misstep with the potatoes could cause problems for your final product. If your mashed potatoes are too wet or soggy, that excess liquid will ruin the texture of the meat underneath.

There are simple steps you can take to prevent watery mashed potatoes and ensure they are the perfect texture and consistency for shepherd's pie. First, it's imperative that you drain them thoroughly after they're boiled. Even if you drain them well, the potatoes will still hold moisture they absorbed while boiling. To get rid of that excess moisture, return the drained potatoes to the pan they cooked in, turn the heat back on and mash them. Both the heat and mashing them will help any excess water evaporate. You should be able to see the steam emanating from the potatoes as you mash them. Using a stand mixer can also help eliminate steam in your potatoes. Mix the drained potatoes on medium speed for a minute or two. The motion will mash the potatoes and get rid of the steam simultaneously.