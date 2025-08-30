This South Dakota City Eats The Most McDonald's Quarter Pounders — And Has A Giant Burger Statue To Prove It

There is perhaps no state that adores McDonald's more than South Dakota. More specifically, the town of Rapid City loves the fast food chain's famous Quarter Pounders, possibly more than any other place in the nation. Back in 2020, Rapid City was chosen by McDonald's to be home to its very own statue commemorating the burger's 50th anniversary, beating out North Dakota, Wyoming, and Hawaii in a nationwide contest to see which state consumed the most. South Dakota is known for its iconic Black Hills, the location of the Mount Rushmore memorial highlighting former U.S. presidents. Therefore, it does seem quite fitting that the state would also house a fan-favorite traditional American food.

The Rapid City location, which rests off Cheyenne Boulevard by Interstate 90, was picked for the Golden Arches' cheeseburger shrine because the town reportedly eats the most Quarter Pounders with Cheese in the United States. The effigy is a popular tourist stop and a delicious tribute to the longevity (and the glory) of the renowned burger. While the actual number of Quarter Pounders residents of Rapid City consume annually is unknown, the city scarfs down the most burgers per capita (via Rapid City Journal). Wendy Walla, the owner of the McDonald's location, dished her thoughts concerning why her store was chosen for the monstrous henge. "We sell a lot of beef in this part of [the] country," she told Kota TV, "and then it narrowed down to us just because we have a great location."