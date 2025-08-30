The Secret To Upgraded Buffalo Chicken Dip Is A Prep Technique That Changes Everything
Buffalo chicken dip is just about the perfect party snack. Taking the widely beloved flavor of Buffalo wings and translating that into a cleaner, easy-to-scoop creamy dip makes for a true crowd-pleaser, with the only regret being that you didn't make more of it. But believe it or not your dip can always get better. We've already pointed out the reasons why you should skip using canned chicken to make Buffalo chicken dip. But even if you plan on using real roasted chicken, don't think you have to settle for the usual flavors. You can put a real twist on your Buffalo chicken dip recipe by smoking both the chicken and cream cheese.
Buffalo chicken dip is already a flavor powerhouse, but the smoke adds an extra layer of complexity to what is normally a pretty creamy and acidic dish. It's an extra step yes, but not much more work than roasting a chicken, and you don't even need a smoker to do it. You can smoke chicken using a charcoal grill by placing a small amount of briquettes to one side to create indirect heat, and putting a foil pan with water in it next to them to help create moisture and regulate the temperature. Maintaining a temperature around 250 degrees Fahrenheit and a whole chicken will smoke in two and a half hours, with plenty of hands off time for other party prep.
Smoke your cream cheese, too, for an extra-flavorful Buffalo chicken dip
Smoke your chicken slowly and the meat will also be fall-off-the-bone tender, so all you'll need to do is gently shred the chicken with your hands. Then just add it to your normal Buffalo chicken dip recipe and wait for the compliments to come rolling in.
Of course you don't need to stop there. One sneakily delicious smoker recipe is smoked cream cheese, which you can make right alongside your chicken. Just place your cream cheese on a pan or piece of aluminum foil, and you can cook it for up to two hours depending on how strong you want the smoke flavor to be. You can even coat the outside in a thin layer of spices using your favorite BBQ rub. Use it with your smoked chicken and you'll give your Buffalo chicken dip some true cowboy flair.
Feel free to switch up some other parts of the recipe to complement the new smoky flavor of your dip. Instead of cheddar cheese try some shredded smoked mozzarella or gouda instead. When the dip comes out of the oven, add a drizzle of ranch on top for some zesty, creamy notes, or finish it with blue cheese crumbles. Smoking your chicken opens up a whole new world of possibilities for Buffalo chicken dip, so why not take advantage?