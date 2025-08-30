The Secret To Upgraded Buffalo Chicken Dip Is A Prep Technique That Changes Everything

Buffalo chicken dip is just about the perfect party snack. Taking the widely beloved flavor of Buffalo wings and translating that into a cleaner, easy-to-scoop creamy dip makes for a true crowd-pleaser, with the only regret being that you didn't make more of it. But believe it or not your dip can always get better. We've already pointed out the reasons why you should skip using canned chicken to make Buffalo chicken dip. But even if you plan on using real roasted chicken, don't think you have to settle for the usual flavors. You can put a real twist on your Buffalo chicken dip recipe by smoking both the chicken and cream cheese.

Buffalo chicken dip is already a flavor powerhouse, but the smoke adds an extra layer of complexity to what is normally a pretty creamy and acidic dish. It's an extra step yes, but not much more work than roasting a chicken, and you don't even need a smoker to do it. You can smoke chicken using a charcoal grill by placing a small amount of briquettes to one side to create indirect heat, and putting a foil pan with water in it next to them to help create moisture and regulate the temperature. Maintaining a temperature around 250 degrees Fahrenheit and a whole chicken will smoke in two and a half hours, with plenty of hands off time for other party prep.