Making your own homemade chai is a wonderful way to experience the comfort of warming spices and a deeply flavorful brew. If there's one fact to know about chai, it's that there is a lot of variance in terms of spices and ratios depending on the type you wish to make. Generally speaking, the ingredients of a basic chai recipe include black tea, star anise, allspice, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, pepper, and the milk and sweetener of your choice. For a richer and more full-bodied cup, the simple addition of canned sweetened condensed milk is the perfect ingredient.

With a thicker consistency and more sweetness, this is an excellent way to cook with sweetened condensed milk. The canned ingredient will liven up your cup and create a pleasing taste and texture in every sip. You'll need between one-quarter and one-half cup of 365 by Whole Foods Market's Organic Sweetened Condensed Milk or your preferred brand for four 8-ounce servings. You can, of course, adjust this to suit your taste preferences.

There are several reasons why you haven't made the perfect cup of chai yet, and the most important one to consider is that preparing a proper cup of chai takes time and patience. It's necessary to achieve a proper balance between the intensity of the tea and the various flavors at play. Using a can of sweetened condensed milk sparingly and thoughtfully will effectively tie the spices and tea together for an unforgettable drink.