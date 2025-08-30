Next Time You Make Chai, Add This One Canned Ingredient
Making your own homemade chai is a wonderful way to experience the comfort of warming spices and a deeply flavorful brew. If there's one fact to know about chai, it's that there is a lot of variance in terms of spices and ratios depending on the type you wish to make. Generally speaking, the ingredients of a basic chai recipe include black tea, star anise, allspice, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, pepper, and the milk and sweetener of your choice. For a richer and more full-bodied cup, the simple addition of canned sweetened condensed milk is the perfect ingredient.
With a thicker consistency and more sweetness, this is an excellent way to cook with sweetened condensed milk. The canned ingredient will liven up your cup and create a pleasing taste and texture in every sip. You'll need between one-quarter and one-half cup of 365 by Whole Foods Market's Organic Sweetened Condensed Milk or your preferred brand for four 8-ounce servings. You can, of course, adjust this to suit your taste preferences.
There are several reasons why you haven't made the perfect cup of chai yet, and the most important one to consider is that preparing a proper cup of chai takes time and patience. It's necessary to achieve a proper balance between the intensity of the tea and the various flavors at play. Using a can of sweetened condensed milk sparingly and thoughtfully will effectively tie the spices and tea together for an unforgettable drink.
More tips for your tea
When preparing a chai, it isn't just about how much of each ingredient you use but also the order in which each is added. With sweetened condensed milk, it's advisable to add this ingredient towards the end of the brewing process. Whereas some recipes recommend letting the tea boil for at least another couple of minutes following the addition of sweetened condensed milk, others caution that the tea should not boil again and to reduce the heat. It definitely depends on your taste preferences.
To make the most flavorful cup, be sure to use loose-leaf tea rather than bagged and whole spices instead of their powdered counterparts. Upon adding the canned sweetened condensed milk, stir everything thoroughly to ensure all the ingredients have combined so the tastes can fully permeate. From there, it's a matter of straining your tea and enjoying it alongside your favorite accompaniments.
Pour your tea into a pair of Clay Kulhad Chai Cups for an authentic serving experience and add a side dish of biscuits, cake, or bread. Take care not to reheat your chai to avoid yielding a bitter and unpleasant taste. With the right ingredients and a little extra care, your next batch of chai will surely please the palate and inspire more culinary exploration.