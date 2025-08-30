You Really Should Learn The Differences Between Tomatoes And Tomatillos

Knowledge is recognizing that a tomato is a fruit, and wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad. But how far does your knowledge go when it comes to comparing tomatoes and tomatillos? Despite their similar-sounding names, these foods come from different plants and for the most part differ in appearance, taste, and the range of their culinary uses.

Modern tomatoes have much more variety, with a wide range of colors, shapes, and sizes. Each of these will have its own taste and texture. Tomatillos are smaller, firmer, and most often green (though sometimes purple or yellow) and grow with a papery husk.

The tangy taste of tomatillos can add brightness to a range of dishes, but traditionally you'll find them in Mexican or Central American cuisine. Tomatoes, on the other hand, have spread so far as to be a common ingredient in cuisines across most parts of the world.