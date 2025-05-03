Roma Vs Plum Tomatoes: What's The Difference?

Growing up with a British mother, there were always jokes between the pronunciation of tomAtoes versus to tomAHtoes. In the end, it matters little how you say the word — but a lot whether you know the difference between specific tomato varieties. That includes ones with very similar characteristics, such as Roma and plum tomatoes. They generally share a deep-red coloration and oval rather than round appearance. But things become much more nuanced when realizing one important thing: one is a tomato "category," and the other is a "variety" within that category.

Plum tomatoes are a relatively broad category of tomatoes that includes several varieties — and Romas happen to be one of those. In other words, all Romas are plum tomatoes, but not all plums are Romas. Many family members reside within the plum clan, including popular varieties such as Amish Paste, Big Mama, and the well-known San Marzano from Italy. From that perspective, it's difficult to directly compare Romas and plums. The question instead shifts to the differences between Romas and other types of plum tomatoes.