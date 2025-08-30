Double The Flavor Of Corn On The Cob By Adding This Ingredient To The Water
Corn's sweet, earthy flavor is rarely in need of enhancements, but we can't help but amp it up for an even better bite. A pat of butter here and a sprinkle of salt there elevate the flavor in a subtle, yet impactful way. For another way to improve your next batch of corn on the cob with a kitchen staple, make it with lemon juice.
Butter and salt aim to enhance corn's rich taste, but lemon juice is an ingredient that really makes the vegetable stand out. The citrus adds a zesty quality to corn, brightening the juicy kernels. Lemon's tart taste has an undercurrent of sweetness to it, so it doesn't reduce corn's honeyed flavor. Instead, it enhances it while providing the veggie with an acidic boost. The sunny combination adds a twist to your standard grilled corn on the cob, making it stand out at barbecues, picnics, potlucks, and more.
Freshly-squeezed lemon juice best complements the corn, and it can be added at any point in the cooking process. You can brush on some of the citrusy liquid prior to throwing the corn on the grill, or follow a pat of butter on hot corn with a squeeze of chilled lemon juice.
Give corn on the cob a lemony twist with these ideas
Aside from brushing on some lemon juice, there are plenty of ways to infuse corn with the tart liquid. If you're a fan of buttery corn but want something with a tangy twist, whip up some lemon compound butter. You can keep it simple by whisking lemon juice and zest into the butter, or add the citrus components to garlic herb butter for an earthy, bright addition to corn.
For a rich flavor that doesn't include butter, take a page out of Bobby Flay's corn on the cob approach and whip up a vinaigrette for the vegetable. A silky salad dressing featuring olive oil, black pepper, thyme, shallots, lemon juice, and zest brings a classic flavor to corn in a creative way. For a bold, fiery take, add minced ginger, chilis, and plenty of peppery Dijon mustard.
Grilling corn isn't the only way to enjoy the vegetable. Simmering it produces the juiciest corn on the cob, and also provides an opportunity to better infuse the veggie with your choice of flavors. Adding lemon juice to the water for corn ensures each kernel is imbued with the tart citrus. For a sweeter taste to complement the corn and lemon, add a tablespoon of sugar to the water, or simmer the corn in a mix of coconut milk and lemon.