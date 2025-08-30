Double The Flavor Of Corn On The Cob By Adding This Ingredient To The Water

Corn's sweet, earthy flavor is rarely in need of enhancements, but we can't help but amp it up for an even better bite. A pat of butter here and a sprinkle of salt there elevate the flavor in a subtle, yet impactful way. For another way to improve your next batch of corn on the cob with a kitchen staple, make it with lemon juice.

Butter and salt aim to enhance corn's rich taste, but lemon juice is an ingredient that really makes the vegetable stand out. The citrus adds a zesty quality to corn, brightening the juicy kernels. Lemon's tart taste has an undercurrent of sweetness to it, so it doesn't reduce corn's honeyed flavor. Instead, it enhances it while providing the veggie with an acidic boost. The sunny combination adds a twist to your standard grilled corn on the cob, making it stand out at barbecues, picnics, potlucks, and more.

Freshly-squeezed lemon juice best complements the corn, and it can be added at any point in the cooking process. You can brush on some of the citrusy liquid prior to throwing the corn on the grill, or follow a pat of butter on hot corn with a squeeze of chilled lemon juice.