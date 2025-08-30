What To Look For On Corn Tortilla Packaging To Know You're Getting The Real Deal

A good corn tortilla is an almost perfect food. It's simple, delicious, and it makes an incredible vehicle for countless toppings and fillings. From a traditional taco to migas, quesadillas, or just crunchy chips, corn tortillas are incredibly versatile. Most of us don't have the time or confidence to make them ourselves, so we buy them from a store. That's perfectly fine, since there are a lot of great brands. But if you want the best possible tortillas, Chef Jorge Guzmán, executive chef at Sueño, has the inside scoop.

"The only ingredients for a good tortilla is water, corn, lye or cal (calcium hydroxide)," Guzmán said. "That's it, maybe salt, but nothing more." There are many types of tortillas, but if you regularly buy corn tortillas and check the ingredients, you've probably noticed that many store-bought tortilla brands list far more ingredients. So what does it mean if your tortillas have additional ingredients?

"Any ingredient[s] other than water, corn, salt, and lye are red flags," Guzmán explained. "It means your tortilla has preservatives and other fillers. Those brands that carry all of those ingredients are just no bueno. It makes for a really poor tasting tortilla that will last months in your fridge — that's not normal."