This Is How Non-Alcoholic Tequila Is Made

The market for alcohol-free drinks continues to grow in the U.S., with experts predicting that the category will be worth a whopping $5 billion by 2028. And while much of it is down to a thirst for zero-proof beers, more and more spirit companies are also getting involved in the action. There are non-alcoholic vodkas, gins, and yes, there's even alcohol-free tequila too. It might sound crazy, but you really can make that tequila sunrise cocktail guilt-free.

If you've ever wondered how tequila is made, it basically involves extracting the sugars from the heart, or piña, of the agave plant. The sugars are then fermented, distilled, and aged. Non-alcoholic tequila goes through a different process. Oftentimes, agave isn't even used.

Instead, the flavor of tequila is emulated by mixing ingredients like sugar, citric acid, preservatives, and flavorings. The ingredient lists can be long, which some people might not like, but a few brands have succeeded in creating the classic sharpness and complexity of regular tequila.