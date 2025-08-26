This Is How Non-Alcoholic Tequila Is Made
The market for alcohol-free drinks continues to grow in the U.S., with experts predicting that the category will be worth a whopping $5 billion by 2028. And while much of it is down to a thirst for zero-proof beers, more and more spirit companies are also getting involved in the action. There are non-alcoholic vodkas, gins, and yes, there's even alcohol-free tequila too. It might sound crazy, but you really can make that tequila sunrise cocktail guilt-free.
If you've ever wondered how tequila is made, it basically involves extracting the sugars from the heart, or piña, of the agave plant. The sugars are then fermented, distilled, and aged. Non-alcoholic tequila goes through a different process. Oftentimes, agave isn't even used.
Instead, the flavor of tequila is emulated by mixing ingredients like sugar, citric acid, preservatives, and flavorings. The ingredient lists can be long, which some people might not like, but a few brands have succeeded in creating the classic sharpness and complexity of regular tequila.
Does non-alcoholic tequila have agave?
That being said, there are some drink companies that have figured out how to create a non-alcoholic tequila using blue agave. The flavors are still extracted as liquid from the leaves, but fermentation never takes place. One such brand is Almave, which has glowing reviews online regarding its flavor. Lyre's, another well-regarded brand in the zero-proof tequila sphere, also uses natural flavors and aromatics to create its base.
There is also the option of completing the distillation process and removing the alcohol afterward, or reverse-distillation, where the ethanol is removed during the process. This is how a lot of zero-proof liquors are made, but tequila is pretty new to the game, so it's all still being figured out.
For example, Ritual Zero Proof, another alcohol-free drinks brand, follows a totally different formula. It creates what it calls an "agave spirit alternative" using filtered water, cane sugar, citric acid, xanthan gum, salt, caramel color, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, and natural flavors. It's a bit confusing, but all you really need to know is that you can enjoy the flavor of tequila without alcohol. All we can do is sip and enjoy while more of the most popular tequila brands work on the technique.