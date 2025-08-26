The Bonefish Grill Menu Item We'll Never Order Again
Bonefish Grill first made its grand entrance into the restaurant industry in 2000. Buddies Tim Curci and Chris Parker wanted to share fresh fish with customers, and yet their casual restaurant also gave diners the option to experience a bit of elegance along with their meal too. What became colloquially known as "polished casual" was a defining element of their establishment, as hardwood floors and tasteful lighting set the stage for wood-fired dishes to be carried to tables by servers in smart white outfits. These employees, called Anglers, educated guests on where their fish came from and how the restaurant's recipes were made.
Grills were notably stocked with oakwood, a flavor enhancer for many of the proteins plated for their meals. Though Curci and Parker's idea bucked some major restaurant trends of the time, the concept has endured for more than two decades. Unfortunately, not every dish presented at their establishment is a winner. Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 popular Bonefish Grill menu items, from worst to best, and one in particular fell completely flat.
Should you happen to find yourself at one of the Bonefish Grill locations smattered about the United States, surveying a menu of Bang Bang shrimp tacos, seabass, martinis, and margaritas, there's one item that is best not brought to your table. As delicious as garlic whipped potatoes might sound, keep your eyes focused on and save room in your stomach for not only the fish orders, but fries, various brunch items, steaks, and desserts instead.
This disappointing dish needs a different name
Sometimes expectations don't quite live up to reality, and this side of mashed potatoes is one such experience. You'd think garlicky whipped mashed potatoes would be the perfect companion for an order of grilled fish or steak, but these taters are not the light, fluffy fantasy you might have in your mind. Though the flavor isn't off-putting, the texture doesn't match its promised name. Think of a twice-baked potato with lumpy pieces in each spoonful instead of a perfectly whipped mixture that is smooth to scoop up. Yes, you'll detect garlic and butter, but that creamy, airy experience you're anticipating is not part of this dish.
Bonefish Grill would be better off renaming these as a home-style serving and nixing the whipped term altogether, since we didn't find anything to justify it in either the taste or texture of this side dish. A quick retooling of the menu description could help save this order of potatoes from disappointing diners, and push it higher on our list of items sampled at the "polished casual" establishment. Of course, if there isn't one near you, you can easily whip up some delicious, creamy garlic mashed potatoes for yourself in the comfort of your own home, without setting foot into any kind of restaurant — casual, fancy, or otherwise.