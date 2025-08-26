The Bonefish Grill Menu Item We'll Never Order Again

Bonefish Grill first made its grand entrance into the restaurant industry in 2000. Buddies Tim Curci and Chris Parker wanted to share fresh fish with customers, and yet their casual restaurant also gave diners the option to experience a bit of elegance along with their meal too. What became colloquially known as "polished casual" was a defining element of their establishment, as hardwood floors and tasteful lighting set the stage for wood-fired dishes to be carried to tables by servers in smart white outfits. These employees, called Anglers, educated guests on where their fish came from and how the restaurant's recipes were made.

Grills were notably stocked with oakwood, a flavor enhancer for many of the proteins plated for their meals. Though Curci and Parker's idea bucked some major restaurant trends of the time, the concept has endured for more than two decades. Unfortunately, not every dish presented at their establishment is a winner. Tasting Table tried and ranked 10 popular Bonefish Grill menu items, from worst to best, and one in particular fell completely flat.

Should you happen to find yourself at one of the Bonefish Grill locations smattered about the United States, surveying a menu of Bang Bang shrimp tacos, seabass, martinis, and margaritas, there's one item that is best not brought to your table. As delicious as garlic whipped potatoes might sound, keep your eyes focused on and save room in your stomach for not only the fish orders, but fries, various brunch items, steaks, and desserts instead.