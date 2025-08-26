Why Nespresso's Capsules Are Made Of Aluminum Instead Of Plastic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're one of the 42% of Americans that uses a single serve coffee maker, you'll be aware that when buying capsules you're faced with a dizzying array of options. And with an increasing number of brands on the market, capsules now come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and materials. Keurig's K-Cups are made of plastic, companies including San Francisco Bay Coffee have created fully compostable coffee capsules, but Nespresso, among other brands, uses aluminum for its single serve pods.

According to Nespresso, the reason is two-fold. The first is that aluminum is an excellent way to keep food fresh. With an airtight seal, the aluminum capsule protects the grounds from oxygen, moisture and sunlight – all of which will degrade the taste and aroma of your coffee.

The second and perhaps most important reason is that aluminum can be recycled more efficiently than plastic. While plastic degrades each time it goes through the recycling process, aluminum can be recycled indefinitely without losing its core properties. Recycling aluminum requires just 5% of the energy it would take to create new aluminum products, making it more environmentally friendly as well as more cost efficient. As a result, it's estimated that around 75% of aluminum ever produced is still in use today in a recycled form.