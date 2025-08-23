The One Soda Frank Sinatra Would Request By Name For His Dressing Room
When A-list performers sign on to do shows, there is a specific clause in their contracts called riders where they can request a list of items in their dressing rooms. According to a Facebook post that showed a list of the "My Way" crooner's demands, Frank Sinatra was no different. That said, when it came to drinks, the singer often requested a whopping 24 sodas be present in his dressing room, specifically naming both diet and regular Coca-Cola drinks, before he went on stage. Along with this, Sinatra also required a bucket of ice cubes to keep his beverages icy.
That said, Coke wasn't the only liquid libation Sinatra needed to sip on before he sang his hits for the masses back in the day. He also needed at least one bottle each of various alcohols — from Absolut Vodka to his beloved Jack Daniel's whiskey, Chivas Regal scotch, and Courvoisier cognac. But wait, there's more! For the liquor, Sinatra also requested mixers like tonic, Evian water, ginger ale, and club soda to make the booze go down a little more smoothly. Wrapping up his list of must-have beverages, a pot of coffee also had to be brewing, with milk, cups, and saucers nearby, as well as a gallon of spring water ready for tea.
Inside Sinatra's love for Coca-Cola
Even though Sinatra was well-known for appreciating his alcohol — especially whiskey — he was also fond of Coca-Cola. In fact, when he would stop by Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium during the 1970s to support his favorite team, eyewitnesses often spotted him with a bottle in hand.
According to a separate Facebook post from one of those observers who worked at the baseball arena from 1977 until 1979, Sinatra would always watch games with a bottle of soda in his hand. The poster also joked that, while vendors would typically stroll up and down the stadium aisles to pour the drink into a cup for customers, Sinatra always requested the full bottle.
The Rat Pack ringleader reportedly also liked his cola flat, and would often stuff bottles in his refrigerator to let the carbonation die down. And, while it's a normal practice to mix Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola, Sinatra apparently hated the idea of ever mixing the two. He once called the whiskey the "nectar of the gods," and thought it wasn't right to blend the two liquids together. Instead, Sinatra's preferred way to drink his whiskey involved pouring a two-finger stream alongside just three ice cubes with a swish of water.