The One Soda Frank Sinatra Would Request By Name For His Dressing Room

When A-list performers sign on to do shows, there is a specific clause in their contracts called riders where they can request a list of items in their dressing rooms. According to a Facebook post that showed a list of the "My Way" crooner's demands, Frank Sinatra was no different. That said, when it came to drinks, the singer often requested a whopping 24 sodas be present in his dressing room, specifically naming both diet and regular Coca-Cola drinks, before he went on stage. Along with this, Sinatra also required a bucket of ice cubes to keep his beverages icy.

That said, Coke wasn't the only liquid libation Sinatra needed to sip on before he sang his hits for the masses back in the day. He also needed at least one bottle each of various alcohols — from Absolut Vodka to his beloved Jack Daniel's whiskey, Chivas Regal scotch, and Courvoisier cognac. But wait, there's more! For the liquor, Sinatra also requested mixers like tonic, Evian water, ginger ale, and club soda to make the booze go down a little more smoothly. Wrapping up his list of must-have beverages, a pot of coffee also had to be brewing, with milk, cups, and saucers nearby, as well as a gallon of spring water ready for tea.