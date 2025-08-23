The Absolute Best Jersey Mike's Sub To Try With Mike's Hot Honey, According To Reddit
Of all the popular subs in the Jersey Mike's oeuvre, only one claims the fame of pairing best with hot honey: the Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak. In February 2025, Jersey Mike's Subs teamed up with Mike's Hot Honey for a limited-time collaboration, offering customers the chance to add a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey — Extra Hot onto their hot or cold sandwiches. When these two Mikes collide, the result is meaty, spicy, and subtly sweet — and customers aren't the only ones who have been digging the condiment over the past months. Jersey Mike's employees have been brainstorming creative flavor combinations while holding down the fort, and after much deliberation, the Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak has risen above the pack.
A passionate Reddit post from an apparent Jersey Mike's employee raves, "My location got our hot honey in the other day and I've gotten to try pieces of subs with it on, but my favorite creation with it so far is a ... [Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak] with hot honey and jalapeño chips in it. So good." Other commenters agree: "It's awesome! A good amount of heat too[,] I was surprised." If you've been craving an exciting new lunch, the cheese steak's combination of both chipotle mayo and hot honey could be the ultimate cure for a culinary rut.
The Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak gets a swicy upgrade
The Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak sub features grilled chicken, white American cheese, and grilled peppers and onions, all finished with a drizzle of spicy chipotle mayo. At a Jersey Mike's location in Chicago, the sub costs $10.75, with hot honey as a $0.75 add-on. For diehard fans who already have a bottle of hot honey stocked at home — you can nab one on Amazon — ordering the chipotle sandwich is a perfect way to put it to use.
This sweet-savory combo brings a majorly craveable dimensionality. It's all about the interplay of creamy cheese with savory chicken and hot honey, plus umami notes from the grilled peppers and onions to round it all out. The combination works so well, in fact, that Jersey Mike's Subs released a Hot Honey Chicken Cheese Steak as a limited menu item at participating locations to promote the sweet-heat flavor. If you're feeling adventurous, wash it down with a refreshing, tangy Mike's Hard Lemonade for a Mike triple-threat.
Unlike Jersey Mike's existing pickled hot pepper relish, the hot honey lends a zingy, tingling heat thanks to its chili pepper base. Per the employee's Reddit recommendation, a pinch of jalapeño chips tucked into the sandwich would add an intriguing textural element. Swicy foods are hugely popular in today's culinary world, and Jersey Mike's is showing up to the party in style with this "hot" combo.