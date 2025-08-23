The Absolute Best Jersey Mike's Sub To Try With Mike's Hot Honey, According To Reddit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of all the popular subs in the Jersey Mike's oeuvre, only one claims the fame of pairing best with hot honey: the Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak. In February 2025, Jersey Mike's Subs teamed up with Mike's Hot Honey for a limited-time collaboration, offering customers the chance to add a drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey — Extra Hot onto their hot or cold sandwiches. When these two Mikes collide, the result is meaty, spicy, and subtly sweet — and customers aren't the only ones who have been digging the condiment over the past months. Jersey Mike's employees have been brainstorming creative flavor combinations while holding down the fort, and after much deliberation, the Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak has risen above the pack.

A passionate Reddit post from an apparent Jersey Mike's employee raves, "My location got our hot honey in the other day and I've gotten to try pieces of subs with it on, but my favorite creation with it so far is a ... [Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak] with hot honey and jalapeño chips in it. So good." Other commenters agree: "It's awesome! A good amount of heat too[,] I was surprised." If you've been craving an exciting new lunch, the cheese steak's combination of both chipotle mayo and hot honey could be the ultimate cure for a culinary rut.