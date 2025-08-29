The Expert Way To Season And Prep Lobster Tails Before Baking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you're a New England native, lobster tails are the height of sophistication and luxury. A special occasion food, lobsters deserve a lot of attention and care from preparation to cooking. Tasting Table, therefore, consulted Kory Foltz, culinary director at Sunseeker Resort, for his expert advice on preparation tips to maximize the flavor and texture of lobster tails.

The first preparation step to take is scoring, a technique that many chefs use on foods from proteins to vegetables to bread. Lobster tails are easy to score, requiring little more than one vertical slice. "To score lobster tail, cut down the middle of the shell without cutting all the way through, then gently lift the meat up," Foltz said. In addition to a stunning presentation, scoring the lobster aids in the cooking process. Foltz told Tasting Table that scoring exposes more of the meat, which "helps the lobster cook evenly and faster while also allowing heat to hit the meat directly."

After scoring, the lobster tails are ready for seasoning. While one of Tasting Tables' tips for cooking lobster tails suggests adding a variety of spices, Foltz recommends keeping it simple. He said to "brush the lobster meat with melted butter or olive oil, then season generously with salt, pepper, garlic, and a touch of paprika for color. You could add lemon juice or fresh herbs for that extra flavor punch." The slightly sweet, slightly briny, and umami-rich profile of lobster tail needs little embellishment.