How To Order Whataburger's Secret Menu Double-Double

If the eponymous menu item at Whataburger truly makes you say, "Wow, what a burger!," you may know the feeling of wanting more of that burger — maybe double it? The fast food chain does offer a double-patty version of its classic Whataburger; the lineup is the Whataburger, the Double Meat Whataburger, and the Triple Meat Whataburger. But on the official menu, there's no two-times-the-meat option for the Jalapeño & Cheese Whataburger, the Bacon & Cheese Whataburger, the Avocado Bacon Burger, or any other riffs except for the junior-sized burgers. That doesn't mean you can't double up on the Avocado Bacon Burger or any of the others, though — you just have to know how to order secret menu items like a pro.

The art of ordering secret-menu items comes down to confidence, as the actual order itself is simple. All you have to do to double your Whataburger is ask for a second patty. And fear not: This is not a wild or even uncommon request. Most burger chains are ready and willing to double up your patties. Whataburger's lack of hot sauce might be an insult to Texas, but it's certainly not lacking in delicious, juicy beef patties, so go ahead and ask for two. How does this affect the price? In Las Vegas, the price for the Jalapeño & Cheese Whataburger jumps from $11.49 to $13.98; in Austin it hops from $6.29 to $8.29, making the second patty about $2.00 to $2.49.