How To Order Whataburger's Secret Menu Double-Double
If the eponymous menu item at Whataburger truly makes you say, "Wow, what a burger!," you may know the feeling of wanting more of that burger — maybe double it? The fast food chain does offer a double-patty version of its classic Whataburger; the lineup is the Whataburger, the Double Meat Whataburger, and the Triple Meat Whataburger. But on the official menu, there's no two-times-the-meat option for the Jalapeño & Cheese Whataburger, the Bacon & Cheese Whataburger, the Avocado Bacon Burger, or any other riffs except for the junior-sized burgers. That doesn't mean you can't double up on the Avocado Bacon Burger or any of the others, though — you just have to know how to order secret menu items like a pro.
The art of ordering secret-menu items comes down to confidence, as the actual order itself is simple. All you have to do to double your Whataburger is ask for a second patty. And fear not: This is not a wild or even uncommon request. Most burger chains are ready and willing to double up your patties. Whataburger's lack of hot sauce might be an insult to Texas, but it's certainly not lacking in delicious, juicy beef patties, so go ahead and ask for two. How does this affect the price? In Las Vegas, the price for the Jalapeño & Cheese Whataburger jumps from $11.49 to $13.98; in Austin it hops from $6.29 to $8.29, making the second patty about $2.00 to $2.49.
Other secret-menu modifications at Whataburger
When you get two patties, it's often referred to as a "double-double" — but only in conversation. That's because In-N-Out has laid claim to the title. One of the facts that you might now know about In-N-Out's Double-Double is that the company actually trademarked "Double-Double." So no other burger joint — including Whataburger — can call a double-patty burger a "double-double." But every burger enthusiast knows that's what it is when they order and enjoy one.
That means you can "double-double" pretty much any burger at any chain, just ask for a second patty. In terms of what other modifications or "secret menu" options you can try at Whataburger, the sky's the limit. You can change the size of your bun, have it toasted, switch to Texas toast, or ditch it all together. You can add more American cheese, swap in Monterey Jack cheese, or remove it from the equation. Add fresh or grilled jalapeños, bacon, avocado, honey BBQ sauce, mayo, creamy pepper sauce, and so on.
You can create a veggie burger by substituting hash browns for the beef patty, or a grilled cheese by requesting cheese on Texas toast. This kind of flexibility is great not only for personal tastes, but for dietary restrictions, too. Whataburger might make one of the best burgers in the United States, but it's even better when you know how to get the exact ingredient combo you love.