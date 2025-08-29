The World's Biggest Wendy's Isn't Even In The US

Is bigger better when it comes to fast food? Wendy's gambled on that when they built the largest location in the world to attract customers with all of the standard Wendy's favorites and a few extra features that were unique to such a large space. So, where do you need to go if you want to experience the biggest Wendy's in the world? That question is a little harder to answer than you might think, because two locations have both been given that title. One of them is located in Hull, U.K., while the other can be found in Tbilisi, Georgia.

In the U.K., which had been without Wendy's locations for more than 20 years, the chain returned in 2021. In 2023, they opened what has been called the world's largest Wendy's in Hull, a massive store that even has a full arcade on site. When it opened, people traveled over 150 miles to eat there and waited in line for nearly an hour to be served, though it seems that many customers were happy with the results.

However, if you head to Georgia (the country, not the state), you'll find another Wendy's, which opened in 2015. This Wendy's is a massive 15,000 square feet and features three floors. The average Wendy's in America is typically between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet. Unlike a typical Wendy's, this behemoth also features a game room and a Wendy's cafe where you can order 15 different kinds of coffee.