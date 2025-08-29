The World's Biggest Wendy's Isn't Even In The US
Is bigger better when it comes to fast food? Wendy's gambled on that when they built the largest location in the world to attract customers with all of the standard Wendy's favorites and a few extra features that were unique to such a large space. So, where do you need to go if you want to experience the biggest Wendy's in the world? That question is a little harder to answer than you might think, because two locations have both been given that title. One of them is located in Hull, U.K., while the other can be found in Tbilisi, Georgia.
In the U.K., which had been without Wendy's locations for more than 20 years, the chain returned in 2021. In 2023, they opened what has been called the world's largest Wendy's in Hull, a massive store that even has a full arcade on site. When it opened, people traveled over 150 miles to eat there and waited in line for nearly an hour to be served, though it seems that many customers were happy with the results.
However, if you head to Georgia (the country, not the state), you'll find another Wendy's, which opened in 2015. This Wendy's is a massive 15,000 square feet and features three floors. The average Wendy's in America is typically between 2,000 and 3,000 square feet. Unlike a typical Wendy's, this behemoth also features a game room and a Wendy's cafe where you can order 15 different kinds of coffee.
What happens at the world's biggest Wendy's?
In the Hull location, customers can order most everything you'd expect at a regular Wendy's. A full line of Wendy's burgers (check Tasting Table's rankings) with square patties, different flavored Frosties — including our favorites, and even the Baconator. They also have some UK-only items that American diners don't get to have, like the curry bean burger or a breakfast bacon butty.
At the Tbilisi location, the menu is quite different from an American Wendy's. For instance, have you ever wanted a pizza topped with cheese, fries, jalapenos, and hot dog-sized pepperoni? You can get it at this Wendy's. They call it the American Pizza Dog and Fries. You can also get more than a dozen other pizzas, a nugget burger (which is chicken nuggets on a bun), a banana parfait, egg and salmon breakfast sandwiches, or a 26-piece chicken wing bucket to rival our selection of top fast food wings.
Without directly comparing square footage, which is difficult to do because the UK location hasn't shared that information, it's hard to say which of these two Wendy's is truly the biggest in the world. It's safe to say that both of them are incredibly large with extra space for social activities. If you're having a good time while enjoying your chili and baked potato, that's not a bad thing, right?