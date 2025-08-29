The Best Bones Coffee Co. RTD Latte Is Perfectly Creamy And Balanced

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reaching for a canned coffee drink is a simple and effective way to get your caffeine fix on the go. Of the myriad popular canned coffee brands currently on the market, Bones Coffee Co. certainly stands out against the rest for its macabre-themed artwork and pun-y named products. In addition to offering bags of whole and ground coffee beans and single-serving cups, Bones Coffee Co. also has an assortment of RTD (that is, "ready to drink") canned lattes in a variety of different delicious flavors. Tasting Table ranked six Bones Coffee Co. RTD lattes to determine which flavor is the absolute best, selecting the S'morey Time for the top spot.

Though this specific flavor ranks near the top of our assessment of all Bones Coffee Co. flavors, the canned version is a creamy and dreamy take on the classic dessert. With so many unique takes on s'mores-inspired desserts and beverages out there, this canned latte gets it right. Per our rankings, this RTD product is teeming with toasted marshmallow tastes and rich, chocolatey goodness. More positive product reviews also echo this sentiment across the board, complimenting the canned drink for its pleasing flavor and caffeine content.

Among reviews for Bones Coffee Co.'s S'morey Time Latte on Amazon and elsewhere, fans praise the latte for its eye-catching art and value for the price. "Easily my favorite canned coffee," noted one Amazon reviewer. With a balanced sweetness that allows consumers to enjoy both the coffee and s'mores notes, it's no wonder these cans are so popular.