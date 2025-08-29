The Simple Prep Move That Tames Gamey Lamb Chops

What's in a name? Lamb is (apart from age) the same thing as mutton. But, "lamb chops" sound like an elevated entree at a restaurant with a "$$$$" Google rating, and "mutton" sounds like warrior fare gripped by the leg, sans-utensils. This synonymy considered, it comes as perhaps less of a surprise that lamb chops can carry a notoriously gamey aromatic and flavor profile. Luckily, there's a simple, one-step method for "beating the game."

To reduce that gamey flavor, soak your lamb chops in the fridge overnight. Two to four hours will suffice if you don't have the time. Pro tip: Older lamb tends to taste gamier than younger lamb, so you can soak older, gamier chops for up to 12 hours. Overnight marination can also help tenderize the lamb chops, or infuse them with a savory flavor boost. Got a jar of mushroom stock or beef bone broth on-hand? Bust it out for the job. Just take care not to over-soak, which can cause the texture of the meat to break down undesirably.

Any type of liquid will get the job done here, from plain water to saltwater or vinegar brines. Just use enough of it so that the meat is totally submerged. If you're opting for saltwater, one tablespoon of salt per quart of cold water is the right ratio for the brine; if you're using vinegar, combine one cup of vinegar per quart of cold water. After soaking the raw meat in it, that marinade liquid should be discarded, and be sure to rinse your soaked chops before cooking them.