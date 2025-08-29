The Simple Prep Move That Tames Gamey Lamb Chops
What's in a name? Lamb is (apart from age) the same thing as mutton. But, "lamb chops" sound like an elevated entree at a restaurant with a "$$$$" Google rating, and "mutton" sounds like warrior fare gripped by the leg, sans-utensils. This synonymy considered, it comes as perhaps less of a surprise that lamb chops can carry a notoriously gamey aromatic and flavor profile. Luckily, there's a simple, one-step method for "beating the game."
To reduce that gamey flavor, soak your lamb chops in the fridge overnight. Two to four hours will suffice if you don't have the time. Pro tip: Older lamb tends to taste gamier than younger lamb, so you can soak older, gamier chops for up to 12 hours. Overnight marination can also help tenderize the lamb chops, or infuse them with a savory flavor boost. Got a jar of mushroom stock or beef bone broth on-hand? Bust it out for the job. Just take care not to over-soak, which can cause the texture of the meat to break down undesirably.
Any type of liquid will get the job done here, from plain water to saltwater or vinegar brines. Just use enough of it so that the meat is totally submerged. If you're opting for saltwater, one tablespoon of salt per quart of cold water is the right ratio for the brine; if you're using vinegar, combine one cup of vinegar per quart of cold water. After soaking the raw meat in it, that marinade liquid should be discarded, and be sure to rinse your soaked chops before cooking them.
Try soaking your lamb chops in milk, or mask the flavor with spices
You can also soak those lamb chops in milk, a popular method for taming gamey aroma. The lactic acid breaks down the meat's tough collagen fibers, proteins, and fats. Whole milk yields more tenderness, while skim milk tames the gaminess without significantly tenderizing the meat, which can be better suited to different cooking methods. For the supplest mouthfeel, marinate in evaporated milk, which has a higher phosphate content.
Beyond soaking, there are other strategies for taming the gaminess. Be sure to thoroughly trim the excess white fat from your cut before cooking. Also, to further mitigate that gamieness, you can rub your raw lamb chops with coarse salt. The salt soaks up the blood, which is where much of that gamey aroma is stored. Allow the salt rub to sit for a full hour, then scrape and rinse the meat before cooking.
For the least gamey profile, turn to masking. You could smoke the lamb chops over a flavorful wood chip, or generously season them with other flavorful ingredients. Herbaceous rosemary, acidic lemon juice, pungent Dijon, sweet cherry jelly, and tangy apricot glaze all work wonders. That's what we did with these garlicky pan-seared lamb chops or these hazelnut-crusted lamb chops with mustard and homemade mint pesto. If you prefer the naturally rich, robust flavor of lamb chops on their own, give them a good milk soak and season in salt, pepper, and garlic to keep it simple, yet not too gamey.