Why Your Home Bar Should Be Organized By Alcohol Type

You've polished the aesthetically pleasing glass bar cart with Windex. Or, maybe your "home bar" is a less-glamorous (but just as effective) shelf in the kitchen. Either way, the final and most important step in building a home bar is organizing your liquor bottles within the allotted space. As in any successful cocktail bar or neighborhood dive, those spirits should be grouped together by alcohol type. Any home bar worth its ice should be designed for utility — shortening the distance between imbibers and a good drink.

Grouping tequila beside other bottles of tequila makes it easier to find the tools you need when cocktail hour hits. Making margaritas? You'll know where to reach. This organization also makes it easier to monitor which spirits are running low and need to be restocked. If there's a random quarter-full bottle of Jägermeister stashed at the far back of your bar cart, chances are it'll collect dust before it gets seen or touched again. (Although, it'll probably still be fine to drink once you finally remember it. Jäger boasts an impressively long shelf life.)

This can be an especially devastating accidental fate for pricier liqueurs like Chartreuse. Similarly, grouping like spirits together can also help mixologists ensure that their mise en place is in order before they start shaking. Few things are as disheartening as wasting a rocks glass of Scotch because (surprise) you hadn't realized you're all out of Drambuie. No Rusty Nail today, after all.