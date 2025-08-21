This Popular Coffee Chain Just Made A Major Change To Its PSL

Every year, as we say goodbye to summer and prepare for the leaves to change and cooler air, there is a ritual many of us look forward to. The return of pumpkin spice season has become part of the transition from summer to fall, as anticipated as Halloween or Thanksgiving. Once upon a time, it was just Starbucks, but now everyone seems to want a piece of the pumpkin spice craze, and Tim Hortons is no different. But this year, Tim Hortons is making a major change: The chain is reportedly using pumpkin puree in its pumpkin spice lattes.

Historically, Tim Hortons has used a pumpkin spice syrup to flavor its lattes, and it has not gone over well. Fan feedback has been largely negative. Some critics said the flavor was too subtle to taste, while others felt it was so weak that they had to double-check their order because it didn't taste like anything. In more than one review, it scored the worst out of every pumpkin spice latte sampled. As far back as 2019, the feedback was pretty blunt. "Pumpkin spice sucks this year" was the title of one complaint on the Tim Hortons subreddit. Clearly, Tim Hortons had a pumpkin spice problem.

For the 2025 season, Tim's is looking to up its game and win back some fans with a fresher recipe, literally. Although syrup is still used, it is now believed to contain real pumpkin instead of artificial flavors. Hopefully, this will give the drinks the boost they need to compete with the more popular options from Starbucks and smaller, local shops that have perfected their pumpkin spice flavor.