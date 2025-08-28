When Dining In France, You Need To Know This Old-School Rule For Eating Salad

You've made it to France on your dream vacation. Now, you know what they say: When in France, do as the French do — and this idiom applies to a variety of international dining etiquette rules. Specifically, you need to know an old-school rule for eating salad in French homes or restaurants: Never cut your greens. Instead, to eat a large piece of lettuce with the finesse of a local, tuck it over with your knife and fork. It's also acceptable in France to use a small piece of bread to push an unwieldy lettuce leaf onto your fork.

Most people know that it's customary in France (and other European countries) to wish your friends health while making eye contact and toasting with cocktails and other drinks. Rules about salad etiquette, however, are less well known among visitors. The general thinking is that leaf cutting may offend whoever prepared your meal by suggesting they didn't rip the lettuce into small enough bits. Some say this dining rule originated with French society's higher echelons, whose fine cutlery could tarnish after contact with acidic vinaigrette. Others have suggested that using a knife to pierce salad greens could give the lettuce a metallic taste. No matter the reason, trust us when we say to go with a delicate salad tuck instead of chopping it up with your utensils.