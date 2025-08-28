Is Making Your Own Orange Juice Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever been to southern Europe, you'll have noticed a few pieces of equipment behind the counter at every café. An espresso machine is a necessity, an ice cream scoop is usually somewhere to be seen, and, if you look closely, you'll likely spot a citrus juicer, too. This is because when you order juice in a lot of European countries, the norm is to be handed a freshly-squeezed glass — and a lot of people would be horrified to serve you anything else.

Whether manufacturers want us to believe it or not, you can immediately tell the difference between bottled and fresh juice. The latter is not only brighter, but it also tastes more balanced, with a subtle sweetness that's smooth on the palate. Bottled juice, meanwhile, can almost pack too much of a punch, especially if it contains added sugar. When I first moved to the U.S., it took a while to get used to, but there's no denying that store-bought orange juices are convenient — and, sometimes, that just wins.

As delicious as homemade juice is, it can also be a pain, and it's not always worth it. First, you need to gather a lot of oranges. If you're wondering how many oranges it takes to make juice, the answer is a lot — and they're not always cheap. You also need to learn a little bit about the varieties, as some popular oranges, like Navels, don't make the best juice. They also have different seasons.