This Is The Equivalent Of Costco In Thailand
If you're a Costco patron, you'll know the wholesale retailer for the well-known brands it carries on its shelves, the wide variety of products, the good prices it offers, and more notably, its membership-oriented approach to retail. With over 900 warehouses across 14 countries, Costco is widely found. One of the countries that doesn't have Costco, however, is Thailand — but there is a local equivalent where Thai consumers can get the value and convenience of bulk shopping.
Originally located in Bangkok, Thailand (until the physical store closed on 23 October 2023), Tops Club as a retail service is still the closest equivalent to Costco in Thailand (as well as Vietnam). It was launched by Central Retail in 2022 to replicate the warehouse-style shopping experience popularized by American wholesale giants. Like Costco, Tops Club is a membership-based club, even in its online form, that offers imported products, exclusive items, and bulk-packaged goods. Patrons are even able to purchase Costco's Kirkland Signature products, and it also aims to deliver value by selling items in larger quantities at lower per-unit prices.
Prior to the closure of its physical stores, Tops Club's interior layout and shopping experience almost mirrored Costco's formula: wide aisles, high shelves stacked with household staples, and an emphasis on variety over branding. And the shopping environment didn't incorporate all the bells and whistles of a high-end supermarket, but focused rather on utility, value, and scale — but with a treasure hunt vibe, as they layout changed regularly.
And then there were two: the other contender for Costco status in Thailand
While Tops Club may have taken first place as the closest equivalent to Costco, since the closing of the physical stores, the in-person experience became quite different. The rules and regs of membership, etc., stayed the same, but that is pretty much where it ends.
Enter the second contender: Makro. Operating across Thailand for decades — even earlier than Tops Club, being established in the country in 1988 — Makro is a massive cash-and-carry wholesaler that also emphasizes bulk purchasing. Like Costco, Makro targets both business owners and large households, offering everything from frozen seafood to cleaning supplies in commercial-scale quantities. Its prices are highly competitive, often beating traditional retail stores, and it shares Costco's practical layout and no-frills look and feel.
What sets Makro apart is its sheer scale and reach, and membership is also required at Makro. However, it has become increasingly popular among everyday families looking to stretch their baht further. For Thai consumers, the choice between the Tops Club and Makro often depends on preference — whether it's American brands and novelty (Tops Club) or price, accessibility, and volume (Makro). Either way, both offer a compelling local take on the Costco model.