This Is The Equivalent Of Costco In Thailand

If you're a Costco patron, you'll know the wholesale retailer for the well-known brands it carries on its shelves, the wide variety of products, the good prices it offers, and more notably, its membership-oriented approach to retail. With over 900 warehouses across 14 countries, Costco is widely found. One of the countries that doesn't have Costco, however, is Thailand — but there is a local equivalent where Thai consumers can get the value and convenience of bulk shopping.

Originally located in Bangkok, Thailand (until the physical store closed on 23 October 2023), Tops Club as a retail service is still the closest equivalent to Costco in Thailand (as well as Vietnam). It was launched by Central Retail in 2022 to replicate the warehouse-style shopping experience popularized by American wholesale giants. Like Costco, Tops Club is a membership-based club, even in its online form, that offers imported products, exclusive items, and bulk-packaged goods. Patrons are even able to purchase Costco's Kirkland Signature products, and it also aims to deliver value by selling items in larger quantities at lower per-unit prices.

Prior to the closure of its physical stores, Tops Club's interior layout and shopping experience almost mirrored Costco's formula: wide aisles, high shelves stacked with household staples, and an emphasis on variety over branding. And the shopping environment didn't incorporate all the bells and whistles of a high-end supermarket, but focused rather on utility, value, and scale — but with a treasure hunt vibe, as they layout changed regularly.