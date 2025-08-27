The Poached Tuna Salad Topping For A Special Gordon Ramsay-Approved Meal
When dinner party guests arrive, they come hungry. Whether you're structuring a multi-course meal or snacking during cocktail hour, tuna salad crackers are a crowd-pleasing hors d'oeuvre for filling guests' bellies without breaking the bank. Still, arguably one of the most fun aspects of hosting is wowing guests, which means busting out a little pizzazz. In an exclusive interview, Tasting Table asked chef Gordon Ramsay how he would approach the ultimate elevated tuna salad to serve on a cracker.
The triple-Michelin-starred chef told us, "First of all, get some ahi tuna and lightly sear it. From there, I would get a beautiful quail egg [and] lightly poach them. I'd have this amazing, beautiful, fresh tapenade spread over that wholesomely delicious Triscuit biscuit [...] with a quail egg that is runny in the middle. That would be the ultimate Triscuit niçoise for me."
If you've never worked with them before, quail eggs are richer and creamier than chicken eggs, but share a similar tasting profile. Their smaller size makes them the perfect candidate for topping tuna salad crackers. To assemble, simply spoon a little tuna salad onto a crispy Triscuit, seedy cracker, or slice of crostini, then arrange a poached quail egg on top. For the tuna salad component, you could take a cue from this herbaceous, crunchy green goddess tuna salad with tarragon and green bell pepper. Or, this spruced-up tuna salad with lemon and Dijon packs bright acidity to counterbalance the richness of the quail egg.
Top tuna salad crackers with a poached quail egg for instant umami opulence
Poaching those small quail eggs takes just one to three minutes, but an element of technique is involved. To do it, gently simmer water and a splash of vinegar (faster coagulation) over medium heat in a saucepan. Then, get a light whirlpool going by stirring in circles in the water. Crack the quail egg into the direct center of the whirlpool; the water's natural path of motion will create the poached egg bun shape around the egg. To prevent the egg from overcooking, transfer to an ice bath using a slotted spoon. We have a few more tips for cooking quail eggs to help you out. It's also worth mentioning that the French niçoise salad Ramsay references is typically made with canned tuna, not the ambitious seared ahi tuna he suggests. Either will get the job done for this appetizer.
Poached quail egg-topped tuna salad crackers make a straightforward yet inherently elegant appetizer. On the palate, the slightly runny yolk at the center packs craveable umami moisture as it spills out over the tuna salad. A sprinkle of cracked black pepper and a fresh dill sprig would complete the presentation. Arrange your loaded crackers on a mirrored tray for guests to graze on throughout the night. For a pleasant chill, place the tray on top of an ice bath, topping off the ice as the event progresses.