The Poached Tuna Salad Topping For A Special Gordon Ramsay-Approved Meal

When dinner party guests arrive, they come hungry. Whether you're structuring a multi-course meal or snacking during cocktail hour, tuna salad crackers are a crowd-pleasing hors d'oeuvre for filling guests' bellies without breaking the bank. Still, arguably one of the most fun aspects of hosting is wowing guests, which means busting out a little pizzazz. In an exclusive interview, Tasting Table asked chef Gordon Ramsay how he would approach the ultimate elevated tuna salad to serve on a cracker.

The triple-Michelin-starred chef told us, "First of all, get some ahi tuna and lightly sear it. From there, I would get a beautiful quail egg [and] lightly poach them. I'd have this amazing, beautiful, fresh tapenade spread over that wholesomely delicious Triscuit biscuit [...] with a quail egg that is runny in the middle. That would be the ultimate Triscuit niçoise for me."

If you've never worked with them before, quail eggs are richer and creamier than chicken eggs, but share a similar tasting profile. Their smaller size makes them the perfect candidate for topping tuna salad crackers. To assemble, simply spoon a little tuna salad onto a crispy Triscuit, seedy cracker, or slice of crostini, then arrange a poached quail egg on top. For the tuna salad component, you could take a cue from this herbaceous, crunchy green goddess tuna salad with tarragon and green bell pepper. Or, this spruced-up tuna salad with lemon and Dijon packs bright acidity to counterbalance the richness of the quail egg.