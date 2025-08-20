What Should You Do If A Cork Crumbles In Your Whiskey Bottle?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some of the best store-bought whiskey brands are sealed with a natural or synthetic cork stopper. Corks allow a tiny amount of air into the bottle to enhance the aging process, and most of the time, uncorking a bottle of whiskey is easy. But what should you do if the cork breaks apart and crumbles into your bottle? The good news is that your whiskey isn't ruined and the cork bits won't affect its taste or quality. Still, you'll probably want to remove them before pouring a glass.

You should first use pliers or tweezers to pull the pieces of cork out of the neck of the bottle. If that isn't successful, push the pieces into the bottle with a straw or flat blade. Then decant the whiskey into another bottle and use a coffee filter or cheesecloth to strain out the cork fragments. If you are going to return the whiskey to its original bottle, rinse it out first to remove cork residue. After you have poured the whiskey back into the bottle, recork it with a new cork or silicone stopper.

The most common reason corks crumble is decomposition or degradation due to how the bottle is stored. If your whiskey has been stored on its side or in a dry, low-humidity, or hot environment for a long time, or if the cork was improperly inserted or removed, the cork may degrade. You can keep whiskey corks from crumbling by storing your bottles upright in a cool, dark place with stable temperature and humidity, and using proper uncorking and recorking methods.