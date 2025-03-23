The Easiest Way To Save Leftover Champagne If You Don't Have A Cork Or Stopper

It wouldn't be a party without a bottle of bubbly. On its own, Champagne is guaranteed to add a touch of luxury to any celebration, thanks to its refined, slightly sweet flavor and distinguished effervescence. Sometimes, though, your bottle of sparkling wine might be too big to finish in just one sitting. If you somehow misplaced the bottle's cork, or you don't have a stopper, your first instinct might be to pour it down the drain, as the Champagne could spoil without a proper cover. While we've previously shared how to keep open Champagne bubbly without a stopper by keeping the open bottle as cold as possible, this method doesn't work for extended periods of time. Instead, there's an easy way to save leftover Champagne for multiple days using common household items.

To do this, simply grab some plastic wrap and cut a piece that's big enough to cover the bottle's neck entirely. Place the plastic wrap over the neck of the bottle, pushing it down with your hands. Finally, secure the plastic wrap to the bottle neck using a rubber band, ensuring the bottle is sealed as tightly as possible. By attaching the plastic wrap and rubber band to the bottle, it prevents the release of carbon dioxide gas, which keeps your bottle of bubbly full of fizz for a few days. Of course, this hack doesn't just apply to Champagne and will work well with any of the different types of sparkling wines.