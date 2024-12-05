How To Keep Open Champagne Bubbly On New Year's Eve Without A Stopper

It's New Year's Eve, and the corks are popping. Champagne, the quintessential bubbly for welcoming the coming year, is flowing from bottles to glasses, alongside many a wish, kiss, and hope for fresh starts. That's why the bottled belle of the New Year's ball simply cannot go flat. But the stopper's been pulled, the party is on, and the uncorked bottles must be open and accessible. Fortunately, there are ways to keep champagne bubbly throughout New Year's Eve — without pushing and pulling on stoppers all night long.

When champagne loses its effervescent luster, the biggest culprit is a change in carbon dioxide. The bottled champagne has been carbonated to create those bubbles we love. Once it's opened and poured, those bubbles rise in the glass or bottle, dissolving as they hit the surface and releasing the carbon dioxide. Thus, we get flat champagne.

One of best ways to slow down the release of carbonation is to keep the champagne icy cold. That doesn't mean constant dashes to and fro the refrigerator. A metal ice bucket or double-insulated stainless steel tub will suffice, covering the bottles by ice on all sides. If multiple uncorked bottles need chilling, don't worry about aesthetics. Have a trusty ice chest tucked into a corner of the room, and nestle the opened bottles upright in the compacted ice. There are more things you can do to stave off flatness, and they involve the glasses, the pouring, and the quality of the champagne.

