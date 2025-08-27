Joanna Gaines' BLT Gets A Fresh Kick With Homemade Herby Mayo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some people may look at classic sandwiches like the BLT and think, "Boring." But they obviously haven't tried upgraded versions of the lunchtime legend. In particular, you can boost the bacon-y sandwich with a punchy condiment straight from page 77 of Joanna Gaines' "Magnolia Table" cookbook: Easy Herb Mayo. The celebrity chef, home, and kitchen guru's mayo is the perfect blend of vibrant, finely minced herbs, citrus, and spices that balance and soften the fattiness inherent to the condiment, as well as bacon.

In Gaines' Easy Herb Mayo recipe, the chef recommends using a blend of chives, dill, and parsley, along with salt and pepper, smashed chopped garlic, sweet paprika, and lemon juice. This combination of herbs gives the mayo an undeniable brightness that works flawlessly to instantly elevate the sandwich. But you can certainly get creative in the kitchen and sub in whatever herbs you prefer or have on hand. In fact, flavored mayo is a great way to use up leftover herbs from that homemade pesto recipe or after an abundance of growth in your garden. For instance, mixing julienned basil into your mayo can pair nicely with the tomato portion of the sandwich, imparting an Italian twist. Chopped mint in the herb mayo can add an unexpected freshness to cut through the bacon's fattiness, and it works well with unconventional BLT toppings like sweet, juicy melon.