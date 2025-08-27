Don't Be Alarmed If Your Potatoes Look Weird After You Bake Them In The Slow Cooker

Knowing that the Maillard reaction occurs with dry heat, you might be wondering why this doesn't happen when you bake potatoes in the oven. The answer is that it can, but it doesn't have the same effect. The higher temperate and shorter cooking time means that only the skin ends up brown, while the inside remains moist and white. The extended time you need to soften potatoes in the slow cooker gives the moisture in the potatoes longer to evaporate, and more time for the Maillard reaction to work its way in.

We think this richer flavor is worth celebrating, but there are some things you can try to help reduce the interior browning if you prefer. You're looking to avoid extended exposure to dry heat and prevent the potatoes from drying out. This could mean cooking at a shorter time on a higher heat or wrapping the potatoes well in aluminum foil to prevent steam from escaping. You could also add a little water to the bottom of the pot, but too much will lead to steamed rather than baked potatoes.

Alternatively, you can try using waxy potatoes such as red bliss or new potatoes. They're not generally the preferred potatoes for baking, but these have less starch and more moisture than other potato varieties and won't be quite as affected by the reaction.