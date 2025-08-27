You Should Never Leave Water In Your Nespresso Canister. Here's Why

The truth is, we all feel lazy sometimes. Blurry-eyed with sunrise cracking through the blinds, it's tempting to leave that Nespresso canister half-empty, but you need to fight that urge. Old water can make you unwell and ruin the taste of your precious cup of Joe.

The biggest factor is the deterioration of its protective qualities. Tap water is protected by chlorine, a chemical artificially added to kill bacteria. Yet, chlorine can evaporate in as little as 24 hours. Because of this, a Nespresso canister quickly becomes growth-friendly for new colonies of bacteria, and creates a favorable environment for dormant ones, such as Legionella, to reactivate — especially at temperatures over 68 degrees Fahrenheit. The longer that water sits, the higher that risk becomes. In some cases, contaminated water tanks could cause nausea and stomach cramping.

There are plenty of false facts you shouldn't believe about your Nespresso; don't be fooled by the myth that leaving water in the canister is okay. It's worth noting the quality deterioration, too. The reason water tastes differently after sitting out for a long time is the absorption of CO₂. Leaving Nespresso tanks half-full is a one-way ticket to an acidity spike, and the last thing consumers want when balancing the delicate pH of coffee is off-tasting water.