How Austrian Crepes Differ From The Classic French Version

A good crepe is delicate yet sturdy enough to hold a plethora of fillings, from jams to meats and cheeses. But if you've only ever tried the French version of the deliciously versatile culinary feat, it's time to introduce yourself to Austria's beloved crepe version: palatschinken. High on the list of Austrian desserts you need to try at least once, Austrian crepes differ from classic French crepes in their relative thickness, traditional fillings, and signature rolled format. Slightly thicker and less delicate than lacy French crepes, Austrian crepes are typically filled with a healthy serving of apricot jam and rolled up into tubes, then topped with powdered sugar.

While both French and Austrian versions can include a variety of the best crepe fillings, including jam, French crepes are more commonly filled with ingredients like butter and sugar, Nutella, French cheeses, eggs, or smoked salmon, then folded into quarters for sandwich-like paper-thin pancakes. On the other hand, Austrian pancakes are a tad thicker than the French version, and can almost always be told apart by their rolled nature and relative depth. And unless you make them at home, you'll likely find palatschinken served for lunch (and sometimes other mealtimes) with fillings like the signature apricot jam, chocolate walnut spread, or quark cheese.