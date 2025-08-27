The Worst Aldi Cheese Is A Fail Of A Hybrid

We're no strangers to gathering and testing the various products that Aldi rolls out, whether they're long-term staples or seasonal offerings. When there are dozens of coffees, meats, wines, breads, and more to choose from, we're here to help you narrow it down to the best of the best. We recently embarked on a journey to rank 14 Aldi cheeses, because yes, Aldi has that many (and more), and determined that the borgonzola cheese couldn't hold up against its tough competitors.

At first, the strange name drew us in. Borgonzola? A made-up word? Sort of, but it's a real product, so we were interested in figuring out if it shared any similarities with the cheeses it's technically a hybrid of: gorgonzola and brie. In reality, Aldi's borgonzola cheese combines the worst parts of brie cheese with the worst parts of blue cheese, leading to a rubbery, sour, off-putting product. We found it pungent and bitter in the worst way, not at all the tangy goodness you'd expect from blue cheese. There's no balance between flavors and a hard tilt towards acidic as opposed to sharp. All in all, the unique name and promise of cheese blends weren't enough to keep this Aldi cheese out of the dog house.